Jets Reassign Milic to Moose, Manitoba Recalls Chyzowski

February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose. The Moose also announced the team recalled forward Ryan Chyzowski from Norfolk.

Milic, 21, has appeared in 17 games for the Moose this season, posting a 4-10-2 record, with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. product has 50 AHL games to his name, holding a 23-19-4 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Milic played six games during his stint with the Admirals, posting a 3-3-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. The second-year pro has a career 14-6-2 mark in the ECHL with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Milic was a fifth round selection (151st overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Chyzowski, 24, has appeared in three games with the Moose this season. He has 27 points (9G, 18A) in 33 ECHL games on the campaign with the Admirals. The Kamloops, B.C. product has accumulated 94 points (44G, 50A) in 111 career ECHL games split between the Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Norfolk. Chyzowski has appeared in 62 career AHL contests, split between the Moose and Toronto Marlies, while recording eight points (7G, 1A). Prior to turning pro, Chyzowski racked up 217 points (98G, 119A) in 280 games with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Moose open a six-game road swing Wednesday against the Laval Rocket. Catch the game on cjob.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT.

