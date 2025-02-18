Pet Leash Giveaway and First Responders Night

February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home for two games this weekend against San Diego!

Friday, the first 1,500 fans will get a Condors pet leash presented by KNZR 97.7 FM and Raising Cane's. PLUS, enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and NUTRL from doors open through the end of the first intermission!

On Saturday, we honor the brave men and women protecting us on First Responders Night presented by 107.9 KUZZ, American Business Machines, and Dignity Health. There will be emergency vehicles on the plaza pre-game and on the ice, plus demonstrations and interactive exhibits. Arrive early as the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m. pits law enforcement against fire personnel. A ticket to the Condors game is your ticket into that game!

Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m. The fun starts at just $15!

