Hartford Wolf Pack and 'Hands on Hartford' Team up for Annual Food Drive

February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and 'Hands on Hartford' are excited to team up once again for the club's annual food drive.

This Saturday night, Feb. 22, 2025, fans are asked to bring non-expired, nonperishable food items to the Wolf Pack's game against the Providence Bruins.

Fans can drop off any items they bring inside the main atrium of the XL Center (off Trumbull Street) and at the Church and Ann Uccello Street entrance.

Hands on Hartford's mission is to strengthen the community in the Greater Hartford area by responding faithfully to people in need through programs that change lives and renew human possibility.

The organization is a social service nonprofit that serves Hartford's most economically challenged residents in the areas of food, housing, and health.

"Hands On Hartford is honored to have been chosen as the Hartford Wolf Pack's charity for their upcoming nonperishable food collection," said Kelly Dougherty, Community Engagement, Partnerships & Communications Coordinator for 'Hands on Hartford'.

"The food donated will support our neighbors facing food insecurity through our MANNA Community Pantry and kids' weekend Backpack Nutrition Program. Last year, Wolf Pack fans donated an impressive 1,149 pounds of food, and this year, the goal is to collect even more, as the need continues to grow.

"Hands On Hartford is also grateful for our ongoing partnership, which has included generous financial gifts and a special ornament fundraiser created by the players."

Through their MANNA Community Pantry, 'Hands on Hartford' provides direct relief to thousands of Hartford area neighbors each month.

"As the longest tenured professional sports team in Connecticut, being a part of the community is vitally important to us," said Erik Hansen, Hartford Wolf Pack Vice President of Business Operations. "With so many people in the Greater Hartford area supporting the Wolf Pack, it is a major honor for us to be able to give back with an event like this. Teaming up with 'Hands on Hartford' is a perfect fit, and we look forward to another successful food drive."

For more information on 'Hands on Hartford', please visit their website.

