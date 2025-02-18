Bichsel Recalled by Dallas, Seminoff and Punnett Return to Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the following transactions today. Dallas has recalled defenseman Lian Bichsel from Texas, while the Stars have reassigned forward Matthew Seminoff and defenseman Connor Punnett from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads to Texas.

Bichsel, 20, returns to Dallas where he has compiled five points (2-3=5) and a +6 rating in 16 games this season. The rookie defenseman also had nine points (3-6=9) and a +9 rating in 28 AHL games for Texas. He scored a goal in his NHL debut Dec. 12 against Nashville and netted another goal two games later, Dec. 16 against Washington.

The Olten, Switzerland native was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Seminoff, 21, has recorded four assists and a -2 rating in 36 AHL games this season for Texas. The second-year pro has appeared in 106 games and has 19 points (4-15=19) in his Texas career, after leading all Stars rookies with 70 games played in 2023-24. Seminoff also has five points (2-3=5) in five games for Idaho and scored in back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday at Utah.

The Leesburg, Virginia native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Punnett, 21, has yet to make his AHL debut, but returns to Texas for the second time this month after appearing in 42 games for the Steelheads. The rookie defenseman has 14 points (3-11=14) and 92 penalty minutes this season in Idaho and scored a goal and added an assist in his professional debut Oct. 18 against Utah.

The North Bay, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on March 6, 2024.

Texas begins a six-game homestand at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday against the Colorado Eagles, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

