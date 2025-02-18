Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Gage Goncalves, Gabriel Fortier from Syracuse Crunch
February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Gage Goncalves and Gabriel Fortier from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Goncalves, 24, has appeared in 33 contests with the Lightning this season, recording one goal and seven points while averaging 12:06 of time on ice. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged his first career NHL point with an assist November 21 at Columbus before scoring his first career goal December 19 versus St. Louis.
Goncalves has played in 14 games with the Crunch this season, posting five goals and 18 points. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Fortier, 25, has appeared in 37 games with Syracuse this season, recording 10 goals and 17 points with a plus-5 rating. The Lachine, Quebec, native has skated in 272 career AHL contests, all with the Crunch, registering 54 goals and 117 points with seven game-winning tallies.
Fortier made his NHL debut with the Lightning November 30, 2021 at St. Louis and scored his first career goal December 21, 2021 at Vegas. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward has played in 11 career NHL games with the Bolts, including one contest this season October 15 at Pittsburgh. Fortier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.
