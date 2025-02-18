Wranglers Fall Short to Reign in Overtime
February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers fell to the Ontario Reign 3-2 in an overtime thriller at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday.
Jeremie Poirier and Martin Frk scored for the Wranglers in the first period.
Poirier opened the scoring, capitalizing on a rebound from Rory Kerins' shot to beat Reign goalie Erik Portillo.
Frk extended the lead with a sharp shot from the left circle, fed by Hunter Brzustewicz from across the Reign zone.
The Reign responded in the second period, with Glenn Gawdin cutting the Wranglers lead to one.
In the third, Martin Chromiak levelled the score for Ontario, converting on a powerplay to make it 2-2.
Despite the effort in the extra frame, it was Jeff Mallott who sealed the victory for the Reign, scoring the overtime winner to hand the Wranglers a double-header loss at home.
