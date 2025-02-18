Iowa Falls 4-2 to Rockford

February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 4-2 to the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday night. Michael Milne and Travis Boyd scored for Iowa in the loss.

Andreas Athanasiou beat Jesper Wallstedt (18 saves) on a breakaway 23 seconds into the game to put the IceHogs up 1-0.

Samuel Savoie doubled Rockford's lead with a power-play goal at 5:55 of the first period.

Zach Sanford converted on a penalty shot at 11:25 to give the IceHogs a 3-0 lead.

Iowa outshot Rockford 11-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild found the back of the net 1:11 into the middle frame. After Hunter Haight and Graeme Clarke jammed the puck in on Mitchell Weeks (35 saves), Milne punched a rebound chance into the open cage.

Brandon Baddock restored the three-goal lead for Rockford at 9:09 off a rebound chance.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 22-16 through two periods.

Ben Jones found Boyd in the slot 32 seconds into the third period to pull Iowa back within two goals. Luke Toporowski assisted on Boyd's goal.

Iowa outshot Rockford 37-22. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-7 on the power play.

Iowa visits Rockford on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

