Belleville Sens Extend Home Win Streak to Five and Close in on Playoff Places

February 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







With a dreary January behind them, the Belleville Senators have been firing on all cylinders as they get into mid-February, picking up points in all-but-one of their seven games so far this month.

Belleville continued it's steady play with a busy four games last week, including a trio of home-ice wins against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens), Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs), and Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), while also picking up a point in an overtime loss at Toronto.

With their wins, the Senators have now collected points in five straight games and have won five consecutive at CAA Arena. This puts them just two points behind the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for the final playoff spot in the American Hockey League's North Division. Belleville has 28 games to play this season and holds between two and four games in hand on the other members of the North as they head off on a four-game, seven-day divisional road trip this week.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Laval Rocket - 0 (Canadian Tire Centre)

The Belleville Senators brought their best game to the biggest stage on Wednesday night, thoroughly dismantling the first-place Laval Rocket in a convincing 5-0 win at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Goaltender Leevi Merilainen led the way with a scintillating 24-save shutout, punctuated by a bevy of desperation and point blank saves on Laval's best chances in the first and third periods, while Stephen Halliday led the way offensively with two goals for the home side. Stephen Halliday notched a pair of goals, while Donovan Sebrango, Max Guenette, and Jamieson Rees also tallied for the Senators.

Friday, February 14, 2025: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Toronto Marlies - 3

The Belleville Senators have won back to back games and four straight at CAA Arena, after hanging on to beat the rival Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) 5-3 on Friday night.

Four different Senators found the net, and Leevi Merilainen picked up a win in his fourth consecutive start. The Senators collected their 20th victory of the season, improving their record to 20-16-2-4. Belleville still sits five points behind the Syracuse Crunch, who also won Friday, for the final playoff spot in the North Division.

Saturday, February 15, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Toronto Marlies - 3 (OT)

Veteran defenceman Jeremy Davies scored two goals in his 300th career AHL game, including a dramatic game-tying goal late in the third period, but the Toronto Marlies rode a two-goal night from Alex Steeves to a 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Belleville Senators on Saturday afternoon.

Malcolm Subban returned from injury to make 19 saves on 22 shots, with Wyatt Bongiovanni and Sam Gagner each registering their eighth assists of the season.

Monday, February 17, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Utica Comets - 0

The Belleville Senators are now just two points back of a Calder Cup Playoff spot in the AHL's North Division after a 3-0 victory over the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at CAA Arena on Monday afternoon.

Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves to record his fifth career shutout and third of the season, setting a new franchise record while Wyatte Wylie, Keean Washkurak, and Cole Reinhardt all scored for the Senators, who are now just four points back of the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for the North's final playoff position. Belleville also increases its gap over the Comets to nine points.

Highlight of the Week:

During Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Marlies, Angus Crookshank extended the Belleville Senators' lead by scoring from the far circle, beating goaltender Dennis Hildeby to make it 4-1. His goal played a crucial role in securing a 5-3 victory for the Sens over their division rivals.

Transactions:

Feb.18/25: #23 Cole Reinhardt (LW) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 34 - #34 Stephen Halliday (14 G + 20 A) (T-4th in AHL Rookie Scoring, T-6th in AHL Rookie Goals, T-5th in Rookie Assists)

Goals: 17 - #5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (C) / #9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

Assists: 26 - #4 Jeremy Davies / #22 Garrett Pilon (T-4th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 9 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-3rd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +14 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 83 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.19 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (3rd in AHL GAA)

Save Percentage: .915 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (7th in AHL SV%)

Wins: 10 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 3 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (T-3rd in AHL SO)

This Week:

The Belleville Sens head off on a seven-day, four-game road trip with stops to play the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) and Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), plus a pair of games against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (Adirondack Bank Center)

Friday, February 21, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Rochester Americans - 7:05 p.m. ET (Blue Cross Arena)

Sunday, February 23, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Cleveland Monsters - 12:00 p.m. ET (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Monday, February 24, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 p.m. ET (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

All games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

