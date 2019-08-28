Jets Announce Rookie Showcase Roster

August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club today announced their roster for the 2019 Rookie Camp that will attend the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville, Ont. from Sept. 6 - 9.

The group playing in Belleville will be on the ice together for the first time at Bell MTS Iceplex on Sept. 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Players suiting up for the Winnipeg Jets in this year's Rookie Showcase include veterans of past rookie tournaments such as Declan Chisholm, Luke Green, and Kristian Vesalainen. Winnipeg's first round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Ville Heinola, and Jets' 2018 second round pick, David Gustafsson, are also participating.

This season marks the first time the Winnipeg Jets are taking part in the Rookie Showcase, hosted by the Ottawa Senators. The Jets previously participated in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. starting with their inaugural season in 2011-12.

Please see attached document for the Jets' full rookie camp roster.

Rookie Showcase

Belleville, Ont. - September 6-9, 2019

GAME TEAMS DATE TIME

Game 1 Ottawa vs. Winnipeg Sept. 6 6:00 pm

Game 2 Montreal vs. Ottawa Sept. 7 6:00 pm

Game 3 Montreal vs. Winnipeg Sept. 8 6:00 pm

Game 4 Winnipeg vs. Ottawa Sept. 9 6:00 pm

*Game dates, times and opponents subject to change

*All times Central

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.