Join the Chicago Wolves for Postgame Skates and Craft Beer Nights

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves continue to reveal events on their promotional calendar for the 2019-20 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves will host three free postgame skates and eight Craft Beer Nights during the course of their 38-game home schedule at Allstate Arena.

The postgame skates, which are open to all fans in attendance, are slated for three Saturday nights: Dec. 21 vs. Texas, Jan. 18 vs. Milwaukee and Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids. Everyone planning to skate should leave their blades in the car during those 7 p.m. contests -- but there'll be an opportunity to retrieve them once the game ends.

The Wolves are throwing Craft Beer Nights for all eight of their weeknight games: Nov. 19, Nov. 27, Jan. 2, Jan. 31, Feb. 13, March 5, March 13 and March 24. Fans 21 and older receive a ticket and a flight of craft beer for one low price. Several of the Craft Beer events will feature a theme and all of them will be held in the Budweiser Brew House located in the southeast corner of Allstate Arena's main concourse.

Earlier this summer, the Wolves revealed plans for their 26th regular-season opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The first 5,000 fans to enter Allstate Arena receive a Western Conference Champions banner, courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

In addition, the Wolves are hosting Pride Night on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event celebrates the Chicago area's LGBTQ+ community while the Wolves take on the Rockford IceHogs. For each ticket purchased specifically for Pride Night, $5 will be donated to the Center on Halsted in Chicago.

Stay tuned in the weeks to come for details about Star Wars Night, eSports Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Family Sundays, Military Appreciation Weekend and much more.

To secure individual tickets for any of the 38 home games -- or to arrange season-ticket packages and group outings -- visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

