Wolf Pack Sign Forward Shawn McBride

August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Shawn McBride to an AHL contract.

McBride, a 6-2, 200-pound rookie out of American International College, played five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19 after he finished his college eligibility, registering one assist. As a senior at AIC, the 24-year-old Victoria, B.C. native captained AIC to the first-ever AHA championship, and NCAA Tournament berth, in program history, scoring four goals and adding 19 assists for 23 points, and serving ten minutes in penalties, in 41 games. His 19 assists were third-most on the Yellow Jacket team.

In 151 career games over four seasons with AIC, McBride registered 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

SHAWN McBRIDE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2015-16 American Int'l Coll. AHA 37 4 10 14 12 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 American Int'l Coll. AHA 35 4 10 14 6 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 American Int'l Coll. AHA 38 7 3 10 4 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 American Int'l Coll. AHA 41 4 19 23 10 -- -- -- -- --

Wolf Pack AHL 5 0 1 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

