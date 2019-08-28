Forward Cody Bass Announces Retirement

August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. -Colorado Eagles forward Cody Bass has announced that he is officially retiring after 12 seasons in professional hockey. The 32 year-old posted two goals, four assists and 81 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Eagles during the 2018-19 season. He steps away from the game having generated 47 goals and 67 assists in 452 AHL games, including previous stints with the Milwaukee Admirals, Springfield Falcons, Rockford IceHogs and Binghamton Senators.

A fourth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Bass appeared in 75 NHL games, posting two goals and three assists with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.

"I am extremely grateful for the Colorado Eagles fan base. This rink was amazing to play in, the atmosphere here is top-notch. Thank you for all your support this past season."

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.