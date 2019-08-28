Roadrunners Announce 2019-2020 Themes and Promotions

August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the team's theme nights and promotions for the 2019-20 AHL season. The Roadrunners will have special offers, themes and giveaways throughout their 34 game home schedule at the Tucson Arena.

Below are some of the Roadrunners theme nights and giveaway items during the 2019-20 regular season:

Friday, October 18 vs. San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis Blues):

Opening Night - Pregame Festivities, Red Carpet and Rally Towel Giveaway

The Roadrunners will kick off the regular season against the AHL affiliate of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a rally towel courtesy of Williams & Associates. Fans are encouraged to attend the pregame plaza party outside Tucson Arena. Players will arrive on the Red Carpet and enter the arena through the front doors of the Tucson Convention Center beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 25 vs. Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild):

Kids Weekend - Fortnite, Coors Light 1-2-3 Night

Hop aboard the battle bus and drop to Tucson Arena for a themed night of the most iconic video game in recent history! Floss the night away and search special chests for your chance at prizes while the Roadrunners go for a Victory Royale.

Plus, come hungry with $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers.

Saturday, October 26 vs. Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild):

Kids Weekend - Prince and Princess Night

Bring your little one for a fun-filled evening featuring some of their favorite princes and princesses from the hit Disney movie, Frozen! Elsa and Anna will be on hand to cheer for a pregame meet and greet and to cheer on the Roadrunners!

Wednesday, October 30 vs. Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights):

Halloween - Trick or Treating Ghouls, goblins and goals!

Dress up the night before Halloween and bring the kiddos, the first 500 will receive spooky-cool Roadrunners Trick or Treat bags. Plus, just like every Wednesday, hot dogs will be only $2.

Friday, November 8 vs. Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames):

College Night

Whether it's the "Block A" in blue and red, rocking the Aztecs of Pima Community College or anywhere in between, wear your school's colors with pride for College Night!

Saturday, November 9 vs. Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames):

Military Appreciation Night

An annual tradition at Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners will take the ice in specialty jerseys honoring the outstanding military presence in Southern Arizona. The sweaters will be auctioned off post-game in a live format auction.

Friday, November 22 vs. Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings):

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Founded in 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players Association, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month and the campaign will once again help American Cancer Society, Canadian Cancer Society and the Movember Foundation to provide a better quality of life for patients, caregivers and their families.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings):

Star Wars Night, Poster Giveaway

The force will be strong with us at Tucson Arena and the first 1,500 fans will receive a themed poster giveaway.

Friday, December 20 vs. Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings):

Holiday Weekend - Community Night, Coors Light 1-2-3 Night

The holiday season can be hectic, settle things down with an enjoyable night out with some hockey. Santa will be on hand and fans are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for donation.

Plus, come hungry with $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers.

Saturday, December 21 vs. Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings):

Holiday Weekend - Teddy Bear Toss, Zamboni Bank Giveaway

One of hockey's best feel-good traditions, bring a new or unused plush item to the game and celebrate accordingly after the Roadrunners first goal of the night. All tossed teddies (and other plush animals) will be donated to children in need in the midst of the holiday season.

Plus, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Roadrunners Zamboni Bank upon entry. But please don't throw those on the ice.

Saturday, December 28 vs. Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche):

Post-Game Puck Shoot (16 & Under)

Fans ages 16 and under will be able to come down onto the ice following the game for their chance to shoot for prizes!

Tuesday, December 31 vs. San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks):

New Year's Eve Party

Look no further for where the party will be than Tucson Arena to wrap up your 2019. Featuring the special start time of 6:05 p.m., the first 1,000 fans will receive a noisemaker to create a "goal horn" of their own.

Saturday, January 4 vs. San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks):

Whiskey and Wings

Is there a better possible combo? Join us for a special pregame event where you'll be able to sample whiskey from different vendors and taste wings from many different local and national providers.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche):

Harry Potter Night

You're a wizard, Dusty. Jump on your Nimbus Two Thousand and chase after the golden snitch into Tucson Arena where Harry Potter Characters will be on hand to take pictures as well as meet and greet. Children 14 and under will receive a special Cape Giveaway as well.

Friday, February 21 vs. Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames):

Rodeo Night

One of Tucson's greatest events of the year, throw on your Cowboy hat and Roadrunners jersey to ride your way toward a great Friday night. Rodeo riders will be at the game while you take advantage of $1 sodas, $2 popcorn and $3 hot dogs.

Saturday, February 22 vs. Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames):

Youth Jersey Giveaway, Beach Night

The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a free Roadrunners Youth Jersey Giveaway!

Additionally, if you're dreaming of a white sand beach, you just might be able to find it at 260 S. Church Ave.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Texas Stars (Dallas Stars):

Conor Garland Bobblehead Giveaway, Hockey and Hops

Through three seasons in Tucson, few have brought the crowd to their feet more than Conor Garland. Excelling here in Tucson and earning his promotion to the National Hockey League after just two seasons, few will be remembered the way the former #8 is. One of the most electric Roadrunners in franchise history, the first 1,500 fans in the door will receive a Conor Garland Bobblehead.

A pregame taste test for the adults, a free ticket for the kids and a bobblehead for all. Join the team for what is sure to be one of the best nights of the season.

Grab your 21+ friends, come thirsty and snag a ticket for the pregame "Hockey and Hops" Event, which features numerous local brewers and allows you to explore your taste buds.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Texas Stars (Dallas Stars):

Kids Night - Kids Free Night, Post-Game Skate & Puck Shoot

All children ages 14 and under will receive a FREE ticket with a paid adult! Fans 16 and under are also welcome to stick around after the game to take their shot at prizes, while all fans can skate on the ice post-game.

Friday, March 27 vs. San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks):

Superhero Night / First Responder's Night

Your favorite superhero characters will be at Tucson Arena to cheer on the Roadrunners! We'll also be honoring our local First Responder's with our annual event!

Saturday, March 28 vs. San Jose Sharks (San Jose Sharks):

Touch of Tucson Night

Celebrating almost four great years of being in the Old Pueblo, join us in an evening centered around the best city in the Southwest!

*The Roadrunners will be wearing specialty "Touch of Tucson" jerseys, courtesy of Concord General Contracting that will be auctioned off live post-game.*

Friday, April 3 vs. Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers):

Toy Night, Coors Light 1-2-3 Night

Another great night for the kids and cheap eats. Take advantage of $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs, $3 beers.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers):

Fan Appreciation Night, Team Poster Giveaway

The finale of the home schedule, come early to snag one of the 1,500 available team posters. The culmination of the regular season will also feature a "Shirts Off Our Back" post-game with the team's Kachina jerseys.

PROMOTIONS BY REOCCURING TYPE:

Coors Light 1-2-3 Food Nights (5): 10/25, 12/20, 1/3, 2/21, 4/3

$2 Hot Dog Wednesdsay Nights (4): 10/30, 12/4, 2/26, 3/11

$12 Group Tickets (6): 10/29, 12/3, 12/4, 2/26, 3/10, 3/11 Kids Free Nights (2): 10/19, 3/15

Live Post-Game Auctions (2): 11/9, 3/28

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.