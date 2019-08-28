Heat Announce Staff Additions for 2019-20 Season
August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the additions of four new staff members to join the Heat's Hockey Operations staff for the 2019-20 season.
Thomas Speer: Goaltending Coach
Bryan Erspamer: Head Athletic Trainer
Chris Demczuk: Video Analyst & Team Services
Joe Wieszczek: Assistant Equipment Manager
Speer joins the Stockton Heat staff after two years with USA Hockey as the National Goaltending Coach, overseeing the goalies for the US National Team Development Program for their Under-17 and Under-18 teams. Prior to USA Hockey, Speer spent four seasons as the Goaltending Coach for the Allen Americans in the ECHL.
Erspamer comes to Stockton after one season with the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL. Prior to the Grizzlies, he graduated from Northern Michigan University and received his master's degree in Sports Medicine from the University of Utah in 2018.
Demczuk joins the Heat after six seasons with the Pennsylvania State University Women's Hockey team, including two seasons as Director of Operations. Demczuk also served on Team USA's staff for several tournaments over the past few seasons.
Wieszczek, a 2019 graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology, served two years as a Student Manager for the men's and women's hockey teams at RIT. Additionally, he spent last season working with the Rochester Americans in the AHL.
Speer, Erspamer, Demczuk and Wieszczek round out the Hockey Operations Staff, joining Heat Head Coach, Cail MacLean, Assistant Coaches Domenic Pittis and Joe Cirella, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Rick Davis and Head Equipment Manager, Peter Bureaux.
