Heat Announce Staff Additions for 2019-20 Season

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the additions of four new staff members to join the Heat's Hockey Operations staff for the 2019-20 season.

Thomas Speer: Goaltending Coach

Bryan Erspamer: Head Athletic Trainer

Chris Demczuk: Video Analyst & Team Services

Joe Wieszczek: Assistant Equipment Manager

Speer joins the Stockton Heat staff after two years with USA Hockey as the National Goaltending Coach, overseeing the goalies for the US National Team Development Program for their Under-17 and Under-18 teams. Prior to USA Hockey, Speer spent four seasons as the Goaltending Coach for the Allen Americans in the ECHL.

Erspamer comes to Stockton after one season with the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL. Prior to the Grizzlies, he graduated from Northern Michigan University and received his master's degree in Sports Medicine from the University of Utah in 2018.

Demczuk joins the Heat after six seasons with the Pennsylvania State University Women's Hockey team, including two seasons as Director of Operations. Demczuk also served on Team USA's staff for several tournaments over the past few seasons.

Wieszczek, a 2019 graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology, served two years as a Student Manager for the men's and women's hockey teams at RIT. Additionally, he spent last season working with the Rochester Americans in the AHL.

Speer, Erspamer, Demczuk and Wieszczek round out the Hockey Operations Staff, joining Heat Head Coach, Cail MacLean, Assistant Coaches Domenic Pittis and Joe Cirella, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Rick Davis and Head Equipment Manager, Peter Bureaux.

