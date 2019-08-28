Rosters Announced for 2019 Rookie Showcase

August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets have announced their rosters for the 2019 Rookie Showcase to be held at CAA Arena Sept. 6-9.

The three-team tournament will feature the top prospects of all three teams over four separate game nights.

Ottawa's roster is highlighted by well known top prospects Erik Brannstrom, Drake Batherson, Logan Brown, Vitaly Abramov, Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Mads Sogard among others. The Sens' roster features nine players who have played for the Belleville Senators in Abramov, Batherson, Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Brannstrom, Brown, Formenton, Filip Gustavsson, Parker Kelly and Andrew Sturtz.

On Winnipeg's side, their squad features their top selections from the last three rounds in 2019 first round pick Ville Heinola, 2017 first round pick Kristian Vesalainen and 2018 second rounder David Gustafsson.

Montreal's Rookie Showcase squad includes Ryan Poehling who made waves in the last game of the 2018-19 NHL regular season by scoring a hat-trick in his first NHL game while Nick Suzuki will also suit up for the Habs.

Single-game tickets, as well as tournament passes, are still available to purchase.

Tickets will also be available to purchase from the Belleville Senators' Box Office beginning Sept. 3. Box Office hours are 12pm-5pm, Tuesday through Thursday while the Box Office opens at 12pm Friday through Monday until the start of the second period.

The complete 2019 Rookie Showcase schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators Rookie Showcase Roster:

Goaltenders:

Joey Daccord (Ottawa, NHL, Arizona State, NCAA), Filip Gustavsson (Belleville, AHL, Brampton, ECHL), Kevin Mandolese (Cape Breton, QMJHL), Mads Sogard (Medicine Hat, WHL)

Defencemen:

Jonathan Aspirot (Moncton, QMJHL), Trent Bourque (Owen Sound, OHL), Erik Brannstrom (Ottawa, NHL, Belleville, AHL, Chicago, AHL), Miles Gendron (Connecticut, NCAA, Brampton, ECHL), Maxence Guenette (Val d'Or, QMJHL), Clay Hanus (Portland, WHL), Conner McDonald (Edmonton, WHL), TJ Melancon (Norfolk, ECHL), Nicholas Welsh (Saint Mary's, USPORTS)

Forwards:

Vitaly Abramov (Ottawa, NHL, Belleville, AHL, Cleveland, AHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa, NHL, Belleville, AHL), Jean-Christophe Beaudin (Belleville, AHL, Colorado, AHL), Logan Brown (Ottawa, NHL, Belleville, AHL), Adam Capannelli (Moncton, QMJHL), Jonathan Davidsson (Djurgårdens, SHL), Alex Formenton (Ottawa, NHL, London, OHL), Jonathan Gruden (Miami [Ohio], NCAA), Mark Kastelic (Calgary, WHL), Parker Kelly (Prince Albert, WHL), Josh Norris (Michigan, NCAA), Andrew Sturtz (Belleville, AHL), Nathan Todd (Brampton, ECHL), Maxin Trepanier (Halifax, QMJHL, Gatineau, QMJHL), Max Veronneau (Ottawa, NHL, Princeton, NCAA)

Winnipeg Jets Rookie Showcase Roster:

Goaltenders:

Mikhail Berdin (Manitoba, AHL, Jacksonville, ECHL), Griffen Outhouse (Victoria, WHL)

Defencemen:

Jacob Cederholm (Manitoba, AHL, Jacksonville, ECHL), Declan Chisholm (Peterborough, OHL), Leon Gawanke (Cape Breton, QMJHL), Luke Green (Manitoba, AHL), Ville Heinola (Lukko, Liiga) Jonathan Kovacevic (Manitoba, AHL, Merrimack College, NCAA), Hayden Shaw (Jacksonville, ECHL, North Dakota, NCAA), Giovanni Vallati (Oshawa, OHL), Scott Walford (Victoria, WHL)

Forwards:

Ryan Chyzowski (Medicine Hat, WHL), David Gustafsson (HV71, SHL), Joona Luoto (Tappara, Liiga), Bobby Lynch (Muskegeon, USHL), Cole Maier (Manitoba, AHL, Union, NCAA), Skyler McKenzie (Manitoba, AHL), Kamerin Nault (Manitoba, AHL, Greenville, ECHL, University of Manitoba, USPORTS), Cedric Pare (Rimouski, QMJHL), Sergey Popov (Owen Sound, OHL, London, OHL), Kristian Reichel (Manitoba, AHL), CJ Seuss (Manitoba, AHL), Luke Toporowski (Spokane, WHL), Kristian Vesalainen (Winnipeg, NHL, Manitoba, AHL, Jokerit, KHL)

Montreal's Rookie Showcase Roster:

Goaltenders:

Cayden Primeau (Northeastern, NCAA), Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi, QMHJL)

Defencemen:

Josh Brook (Laval, AHL, Moose Jaw, WHL), Marc-Oliver Crevier-Morin (Wichita, ECHL), Gianni Fairbrother (Everett, WHL), Cale Fleury (Laval, AHL), Jacob Leguerrier (Sault-Ste-Marie, OHL), Otto Leskinen (KalPa Kuopio (Liiga), Dylan Plouffe (Vancouver, WHL), Jack York (Barrie, OHL, Kitchener, OHL)

Forwards:

Morgan Adams-Moisan (Laval, AHL, Maine, ECHL), Alexandre Alain (Laval, AHL), Joe Cox (Laval, AHL, Florida, ECHL), Jake Evans (Laval, AHL), Cole Fonstad (Prince Albert, AHL), Nicolas Guay (Drummondville, QMJHL), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (Rouyn-Noranda, QMHJL), Liam Hawel (Guelph, OHL), Samuel Houde (Guelph, OHL), Vincent Marleau (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL), Allan McShane (Oshawa, OHL), Micahel Pezzetta (Laval, AHL, Maine, ECHL), Ryan Poehling (Montreal, NHL, St. Cloud, NCAA), Matthew Struthers (Laval, AHL, North Bay, OHL), Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound, OHL, Guelph, OHL), Joel Teasdale (Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL), Hayden Verbeek (Laval, AHL, Maine, ECHL)

*2018-19 team(s) in brackets

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.