Amerks Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

August 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, featuring the return of several popular theme nights, Pregame Happy Hours, giveaways and more. As always, the Amerks will offer ticket specials, promotional packages and special group rates throughout the season.

Season-Long Promotions

Pregame Happy Hour: The Amerks will host a Genesee Pregame Party Happy Hour prior to every Friday and Saturday home game this season in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and drafts of Genesee, Genesee Light and Amerks Ale all season long.

Zweigle's Family Packs: Zweigle's Family Packs are available for every weekend Amerks home game during the 2019-20 season. For just $79, fans will receive four Lower Level tickets (some restrictions may apply), four hot dogs and four sodas. A minimum of four tickets is required in order to purchase the Zweigle's Family Pack.

Distillery Eats & Seats: This popular package returns for another year as fans can purchase a Lower Level ticket (some restrictions may apply) and $10 gift card to The Distillery for just $25.

Theme/Promotional Nights

Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Home Opener presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Rockin' on the River pregame party featuring food and drink specials, Genesee Brew House Pregame Happy Hour drink specials, music and more!

Magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Nissan

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland Monsters - HOCKtoberfest presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company

The world's largest festival in Bavaria comes to The Blue Cross Arena for the second annual HOCKtoberfest, featuring German-themed food and drink specials, live music and a custom Amerks stein giveaway.

Meet this year's team at the postgame autograph session immediately following.

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Binghamton Devils - Amerks Night of Play in partnership with The Strong National Museum of Play

A fun-filled night of games and play!

Toy giveaway honoring The Strong National Museum's Toy Hall of Fame.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Syracuse Crunch - America Recycles Day in partnership with Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

The Amerks and Monroe County have renewed their partnership for another season to increase awareness on proper recycling measures.

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center

Free ticket to all Active, Reserve, National Guard and Retired military personnel with additional discounted tickets available.

The Amerks players will sport Military-themed jerseys and matching socks that will be auctioned off to benefit Veterans Outreach Center.

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Knighthawks Night

Meet the members of the new expansion-era Rochester Knighthawks, who are set to make their National Lacrosse League debut in 2019-20.

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Youth Hockey Night

Rochester Youth Hockey will be on full display with area youth hockey players participating in gameday experiences and featured as part of the night with a discounted ticket offer.

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Star Wars Night

Join the Amerks for Star Wars Night!

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Utica Comets - Home For The Holidays presented by Nissan

Get in the holiday spirit with the Amerks for a night of prizes, giveaways and a visit from Santa.

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Belleville Senators - Segar & Sciortino Hat Night

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks hat, courtesy of Segar and Sciortino.

Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Pride Night

Join the Amerks for Pride Night!

Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Laval Rocket - Seneca Legends Night presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Buffalo Bills legend and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly headlines the first of two Seneca Legends Nights.

The former Bills quarterback will sign autographs pregame.

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Hall of Fame Night presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

The Amerks will unveil the Class of 2020 that will be inducted into the exclusive club.

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Utica Comets - Kids Day presented by NY's 529 College Savings Plan

Join the Moose and his local mascot friends for a day of kid-friendly activities.

Drawstring bag giveaway courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings

All kids' tickets 3-12 years old just $10.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Hometown Heroes Night presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union

Join us to honor local police officers, fire fighters, EMT's and all First Responders!

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Laval Rocket - Defend The Ice Night presented by Seneca Park Zoo

The Amerks have once again partnered with Seneca Park Zoo to raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation.

Players will wear special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks that will be auctioned off in support of polar bear awareness.

Friday, Mar. 13 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Irish Night

Kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend in Rochester with the Amerks!

The team will wear special Irish-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off.

Friday, Mar. 20 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Bobblehead Giveaway

Fan's choice on one of four current Amerks players to be the featured giveaway item.

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Dogs Night Out

Enjoy the action of Amerks hockey right alongside your dog!

Discounted ticket option for fans bringing a dog to the game.

Wednesday, Apr. 1 vs. Utica Comets - Refresh Recycling Night in partnership with Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

The Amerks and Monroe County have renewed their partnership for another season to increase awareness on proper recycling measures.

Friday, April 3 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Pink the Rink Breast Cancer Awareness Game presented by Gilda's Club Rochester

The Amerks will help to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those who have battled the disease.

The team will wear special jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off in-arena.

Friday, April 10 vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Fan Appreciation Night presented by UR Sports Medicine

Prizes and giveaways throughout the night.

"Jersey off the Back" promotion.

Presentation of Team Awards.

Additional details on the events above will be available closer to each game while additional promotional nights may be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Rochester begins its 64th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.