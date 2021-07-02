Jerson Ramirez Earns Promotion to Lake County
July 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Lynchburg, Virginia - The Lynchburg Hillcats are pleased to announce that reliever Jerson Ramirez is headed to High-A Lake County.
Some highlights from Ramirez's stellar two months in Lynchburg:
- As Low-A East's most effective relief pitcher, Ramirez led the league with six saves.
- In 22 innings pitched, the Hillcats' hurler allowed just three earned runs. He even started the year by shutting out opponents for 13 straight innings.
- Ramirez fanned 31 batters in his time with the 'Cats and his slider was voted the most awe-inspiring pitch by his Hillcats' teammates.
Images from this story
|
Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez
(Gary Streiffer)
