NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Jerson Ramirez Earns Promotion to Lake County

July 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release


Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez
Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez
(Lynchburg Hillcats, Credit: Gary Streiffer)

Lynchburg, Virginia - The Lynchburg Hillcats are pleased to announce that reliever Jerson Ramirez is headed to High-A Lake County.

Some highlights from Ramirez's stellar two months in Lynchburg:

- As Low-A East's most effective relief pitcher, Ramirez led the league with six saves.

- In 22 innings pitched, the Hillcats' hurler allowed just three earned runs. He even started the year by shutting out opponents for 13 straight innings.

- Ramirez fanned 31 batters in his time with the 'Cats and his slider was voted the most awe-inspiring pitch by his Hillcats' teammates.

Check out the Lynchburg Hillcats Statistics




Images from this story

Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez
Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez
(Gary Streiffer)		   

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...

Low-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Lynchburg Hillcats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central