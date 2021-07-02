Jerson Ramirez Earns Promotion to Lake County

July 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release









Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez

(Lynchburg Hillcats, Credit: Gary Streiffer) Lynchburg Hillcats reliever Jerson Ramirez(Lynchburg Hillcats, Credit: Gary Streiffer)

Lynchburg, Virginia - The Lynchburg Hillcats are pleased to announce that reliever Jerson Ramirez is headed to High-A Lake County.

Some highlights from Ramirez's stellar two months in Lynchburg:

- As Low-A East's most effective relief pitcher, Ramirez led the league with six saves.

- In 22 innings pitched, the Hillcats' hurler allowed just three earned runs. He even started the year by shutting out opponents for 13 straight innings.

- Ramirez fanned 31 batters in his time with the 'Cats and his slider was voted the most awe-inspiring pitch by his Hillcats' teammates.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021

Jerson Ramirez Earns Promotion to Lake County - Lynchburg Hillcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.