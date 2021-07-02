'Birds Win Eighth Straight, Claim Series from 'Cats

July 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds breezed by the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 6-0 on Friday night at the Bank of the James Stadium to run their winning streak to eight games, tying a season high.

After a rain out Thursday night, the Shorebirds (34-16) picked up right where they had left off against the Hillcats (25-25) on Wednesday.

The contest was scoreless until the third when Delmarva struck first. Mason Janvrin singled with one out and advanced to second on an error on the play. Cristopher Cespedes then doubled him home to make it 1-0.

The Shorebirds scored in every frame from the fifth on to ice the game. In the fifth, TT Bowens doubled with two away before Cespedes struck again, singling Bowens home to make it 2-0.

After Darell Hernaiz reached on a throwing error, Andrew Martinez doubled him to make it 3-0. Two outs later, Jean Carmona brought Martinez around with an RBI single to right.

The seventh began with TT Bowens smashing an opposite field homer, his seventh of the season, pushing the Delmarva lead to 5-0.

Martinez smacked another double to kick off the eighth and advanced to third on a groundout before Ryne Ogren then singled him home extending the cushion to 6-0.

In the ninth, back-to-back singles from Bowens and Cespedes put men at the corners to start the frame, with Bowens later scoring on a wild pitch to bring the game to its final line of 7-0.

Shane Davis (4-1) earned the win for Delmarva with five shutout frames. Davis allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Jordan Jones (1-5) was tagged with the loss for Lynchburg, conceding one unearned run in 2.2 innings on three hits and four walks, striking out one.

Ryan Watson fired the final four frames of scoreless baseball for Delmarva, earning his first save of the season. Watson retired all 12 batters he faced, striking out one. Watson and Davis combined to retire the final 13 Hillcats batters and Shorebirds pitching has now not conceded a run in 16 frames.

With their fourth straight win against the Hillcats this week, the Shorebirds picked up an early series win as well.

The Shorebirds offense was buoyed by Bowens who continued his stellar series. Bowens went 4-for-5 with a homer and a double, while scoring three times. Cespedes had three hits himself while driving in two while Martinez went 2-for-3 with two doubles, also driving in a run.

Lynchburg had just three hits, two of them from Yainer Diaz who went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Shorebirds look to make it a season-best nine game winning streak as they tango with the Hillcats again on Saturday, July 3 at the Bank of the James Stadium. The Shorebirds hand the ball to Noah Denoyer (4-2, 3.90) against Lenny Torres (0-2, 6.48) for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Lynchburg.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.