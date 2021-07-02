Felix Valerio Named Low-A East Player of the Month

ZEBULON - Mudcats infielder Felix Valerio was recognized as the Low-A East Player of the Month for June as Minor League Baseball© (MiLB©) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners in each of the 11 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system.

Valerio, 20, led the Low-A East in batting average (.379), on-base percentage (.491), runs (22) and hits (33) in June. He was also second in doubles (11), third in total bases (52), third in OPS (1.088) and fourth in slugging percentage (.598). Valerio additionally walked 17 times while striking out just seven times and posted 12 multi-hit games in June.

The Bonao, Dominican Republic born Valerio started June hitting safely in 12 straight games between June 4 and June 17. He totaled eight multi-hit games and hit .500/.614/.841 with a 1.455 OPS (22 H, 13 R, 7 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 10 BB) during that 12-game run. Valerio additionally reached base safely in all 23 games played in June and totaled at least one hit in all but four games last month.

Valerio also earned Low-A East Player of the Week honors once in June and did so for the week ending on June 13. Over six games played from June 7 through June 13, Valerio hit .571/.690/.905 with a 1.594 OPS, 12 hits, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, seven walks and only one strikeout. He also totaled a Low-A East best 19 total bases and his .690 OBP was the best in all of Minor League Baseball during that week of games.

The Brewers acquired Valerio in a trade with the New York Mets on January 15, 2019. That trade saw the Brewers send Keon Broxton to the Mets in exchange for Valerio, RHP Adam Hill and RHP Bobby Wahl. Valerio is in his first season with the Mudcats, his second in the Brewers system and his third overall at the professional level.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

