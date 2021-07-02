Six-Run Rally Surges Woodpeckers to Fifth Straight Win

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (22-29) rallied for a big six-run fifth inning to win their fifth straight game against the Carolina Mudcats (28-23) on Friday night at Segra Stadium. The five-game winning streak is their longest winning streak of the season, clinching the series four games in.

Trailing 2-0 in the first inning and with two runners in scoring position against Abner Uribe, Nerio Rodriguez singled home Nate Perry to make it 2-1.

Diosmerky Tavares surrendered a single to Darrien Miller to start the second inning and followed with consecutive walks to load the bases. Freddy Zamora grounded into a double play, allowing Miller to cross and make it 3-1.

Fayetteville bounced back in the bottom of the third after Rodriguez reached on a two-out walk. Justin Dirden then blasted a two run homer into center field to tie the game.

Julio Robaina (W, 2-0) took over for Tavares in the fourth and cruised through the rest of the game, striking out five. His 5.2 innings pitched were the longest of any Woodpeckers pitcher this season.

The big rally came in the 5th with runners at the corners against reliever Brendan Murphy (L, 3-3). Rodriguez connected with an RBI single to give the Woodpeckers the lead at 4-3. After a Dirden walk loaded the bases, Murphy issued ball four to Sean Mendoza, which brought J.C. Correa home. Yeuris Ramirez proceeded to double on a ground ball past the diving Gabe Holt at third, scoring two more runs for Fayetteville to make it 7-3. Yohander Martinez reached on a fielder's choice to add another run, and Jordan Brewer singled to center field for the sixth run of the inning to cap a 9-3 lead.

Down to their final chances in the ninth, the Mudcats tagged Robaina for three runs to make it 9-7. With the tying run on base, Robaina managed to get Miller to line out to first and end the threat and close the night.

The series continues tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The Mudcats will start RHP Nick Belzer and the Woodpeckers starter is TBA.

