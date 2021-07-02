Edward Ureña Joins FredNats

July 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Friday that infielder Paul Witt has been transferred from the Fredericksburg roster to Advanced-A Wilmington.

Witt, 23, played in two games for the FredNats since re-joining the club from the Florida Complex League on June 29. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in Thursday's 6-3 win over Salem, and has batted .040 in 11 total games for Fredericksburg this season.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 29 players.

The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Salem Red Sox on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.