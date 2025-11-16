G League Delaware Blue Coats

Jared McCain Scored 15 PTS in 20 MIN in Second G League Game!

Published on November 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video


Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central