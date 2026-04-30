Japan National Team vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 29, 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Japan National Team 86-60

Kahleah Copper: 17 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PM Natasha Mack: 12 PTS | 9 REB | 2 STLS Sami Whitcomb: 12 PTS | 3 3PM

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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