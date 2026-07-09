NWSL Houston Dash

Jane Campbell Puts on a Show: Best Saves from Matchweek 11

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video


Catch up on the best saves from NWSL Matchweek 11. Don't miss NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally, kicking off July 10th!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026


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