Jalen Pickett Named NBA G League Player of the Week: November 19
November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Jalen Pickett is taking over games! The Denver Nuggets assignee is nearly averaging a triple-double to begin the season, posting 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists to go along with 1.5 steals in leading the Grand Rapids Gold to a 3-1 start. As a result, he's the first NBA G League Player of the Week of the 2024-25 season.
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 19, 2024
- Jalen Pickett Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Grand Rapids Gold
- Game Preview: at Wisconsin Herd - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Skyhawks Suffer First Loss of the Season 108-101 at the Hands of the Delaware Blue Coats - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.