Jalen Pickett Named NBA G League Player of the Week: November 19

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video







Jalen Pickett is taking over games! The Denver Nuggets assignee is nearly averaging a triple-double to begin the season, posting 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists to go along with 1.5 steals in leading the Grand Rapids Gold to a 3-1 start. As a result, he's the first NBA G League Player of the Week of the 2024-25 season.

