Jake Adams and Jonathan Arauz Promoted to Double-A

With the space created from multiple trade deadline moves by the Major League club on Wednesday, the Houston Astros have promoted Woodpecker infielders Jake Adams and Jonathan Arauz to Double-A Corpus Christi. The pair are the 12th and 13th Woodpeckers promoted to Double-A this season.

Adams, the sixth round draft pick by Houston in 2017, and a member of the Opening Day Roster, leaves the Woodpeckers holding multiple records in the young franchise's history. The right-hander leaves Fayetteville with 15 home runs and 66 RBI, the most in any Woodpeckers career. After a slow stretch through the month of July, Adams made Woodpeckers history on July 24th, when he smacked two home runs, one in each game of a doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats, the first Woodpecker to go long twice in the same day.

Arauz, who was brought to the Astros organization from Philadelphia that also brought Ken Giles to Houston in exchange for Vince Velazquez and others. Also a member of the Opening Day roster for Fayetteville, Jonathan was one of the most consistent pieces at the plate for Fayetteville in 2019. The switch-hitting infielder for Fayetteville sports the current franchise record for longest hit streak, when the 20-year-old hit safely in 14 consecutive games from May 17th-31st. Jonathan had built traction in the second half as well, as the Jonathan was hitting over .280 with four home runs in just 28 games after the All-Star Break.

Partially filling the absence of the promotions, infielder David Hensley will earn his first promotion to High-A. A 26th round pick from San Diego State, Hensley sports a career .225 average with ten home runs and 47 RBI in 142 total games, all of them with the Single-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

