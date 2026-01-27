Jahmir Young Named G League's Player of the Week: January 27

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video







Can't stop Jahmir Young! The Miami Heat Two-Way signee was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 32.3 PPG and 10.3 APG during a 2-1 stretch for the Skyforce.







NBA G League Stories from January 27, 2026

