Jahmir Young Named G League's Player of the Week: January 27
Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video
Can't stop Jahmir Young! The Miami Heat Two-Way signee was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 32.3 PPG and 10.3 APG during a 2-1 stretch for the Skyforce.
Check out the Sioux Falls Skyforce Statistics
