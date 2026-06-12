"It Was No Question for Me That I Wanted to Go Play for Him": Sebastian Cruz, USL All Access
Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies Sebastian Cruz to the show to talk how he almost signed for Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato in Omaha before joining AV ALTA FC in 2025.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026
- Loudoun United FC Brings Local Style to Life with the Homegrown Collection - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington SC To Host San Antonio FC, Teddy Bear Toss On June 13 - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Travels East for Top Five Showdown - FC Tulsa
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Tulsa - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Brooklyn FC - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- The Arc Connecticut and Hartford Athletic Partner for "Arc Night" to Celebrate Inclusion and Community - Hartford Athletic
- Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Sebastian Montoulieu to 25-Day Contract - Brooklyn FC
- Hartford Athletic Visits League Leader Tampa Bay Rowdies - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Preview: Rowdies vs Hartford
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Stars and Hoops Kit from CHARLY
- Mattheus Delivers Late Equalizer for Rowdies in 2-2 Draw with Charleston
- Casciato Named May's USL Championship Coach of the Month
- Cruz Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 3