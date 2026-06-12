"It Was No Question for Me That I Wanted to Go Play for Him": Sebastian Cruz, USL All Access

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies Sebastian Cruz to the show to talk how he almost signed for Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato in Omaha before joining AV ALTA FC in 2025.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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