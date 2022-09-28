Isotopes Top PCL in Average Attendance for First Time in Team History
September 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
For the first time in club history, the Albuquerque Isotopes led the Pacific Coast League in average attendance, tallying an average of 7,062 fans per contest.
"We are so appreciative of the support that this community continues to give the Isotopes," General Manager John Traub said. "The Isotopes have led the return to normalcy in our community and we couldn't have asked for a better season. I want to thank our amazing staff for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to making this a most memorable season."
Albuquerque was also the only franchise in the PCL to average over 7,000 per game. In all of Minor League Baseball, the Isotopes registered both the eighth-most total and average attendance.
Additionally, Albuquerque tallied the highest (15,619, July 30) and third-highest (15,190, May 14) attended games in all of MiLB.
The Isotopes finished second in the PCL in total attendance (515,498) with two fewer openings than league-leader Las Vegas (518,221).
Over 19 seasons, the Isotopes have drawn 10,498,321 total fans to Rio Grande Credit Union Field.
Albuquerque's 2023 home opener is set for April 4 vs. Salt Lake.
