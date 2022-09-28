Thomas Tallies Five Hits in Reno's 11-1 Rout of Tacoma in Regular-Season Finale
September 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Alek Thomas' perfect 5-for-5 day set the tone for the Reno Aces' (85-63) offense in an 11-1 triumph over the Tacoma Rainiers (72-78) to close out the 2022 regular season Wednesday afternoon in front of 3,404 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
Thomas was an extremely tough out against Tacoma and recorded his first five-hit game at the Triple-A level (5-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB). The special day included a run-scoring double to center field in the fourth that gave Reno a 3-0 advantage.
Leading 4-0 in the seventh, Reno's bats produced seven more runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Thomas to cement the 11-1 triumph.
On a true bullpen day, the Aces' relief corps, featuring seven pitchers, was lockdown with a combined nine innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits, five walks and fanning 15 Rainers batters.
The win was awarded to Justin Martinez after the right-hander tossed a scoreless fifth, yielded one hit, two walks and registered three strikeouts.
The Aces established a new franchise record in stolen bases with 156 on the season, following a four stolen-base day. The 2012 Triple-A National Championship winning squad held the record with 155 steals.
Aces Notables:
Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB.
Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-5, RBI, R and extended hitting streak to six games.
Caleb Baragar: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's.
Reno's season continues as they head to the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Aces will head to Las Vegas to take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the Pacific Coast League Championship Friday, September 30, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Follow all of the Reno Aces' post-season action at RenoAces.com.
