Aviators to Host Inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend from Fri-Sun, September 30 - October. 2 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend from Friday-Sunday, September 30 - October 2 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The new postseason format includes three, winner-take-all games to crown the 2022 champions.

The following is the three-game series with the division winners from each Triple-A league:

PCL Championship: Friday, September 30 - Reno Aces (85-63) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (85-64) at 7:05 p.m. (PT)

International League Championship: Sat., October 1: Durham Bulls (86-64) vs. Nashville Sounds (91-58) at 6:05 p.m. (PT)

Triple-A National Championship Game: Sunday, October 2: International League vs. Pacific Coast League at 4:05 p.m. PT)

The three-game series will be available on Milb.tv and the championship game will be broadcast on the MLB Network (Cox Channel 314) with Brett Dolan and Matt Neverett. Friday and Saturday will also be available on MLB.tv.

Reno won the season series over El Paso, 5-games-to-4; Nashville won the season series over Durham, 10-games-to-8.

Note: El Paso will conclude the regular season tonight at Albuquerque.

"This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season," said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators hosting this inaugural event and we look forward to an exciting weekend of championship-caliber baseball at one of MiLB's premier ballparks."

"We're very excited to host the Triple-A Triple Championship weekend as Las Vegas Ballpark was built to host events like this," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. "It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format."

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 15 winner-take-all games against the International League, with the Sacramento River Cats defeating the Columbus Clippers 4-0 in the most recent Championship Game in 2019. The Durham Bulls had the overall best record among the 30 Triple-A teams in 2021, but a traditional postseason was not scheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

ALL-TIME TRIPLE-A CHAMPIONS

1983:âTidewater (IL)

1988: Indianapolis (IL)

1989: Indianapolis (IL)

1990:âOmaha (AA)

1991:âDenver (AA)

1998: New Orleans (PCL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

1999:âVancouver (PCL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

2000:âIndianapolis (IL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

2006: Tucson (PCL)

2007:âSacramento (PCL)

2008:âSacramento (PCL)

2009:âDurham (IL)

2010:âColumbus (IL)

2011:âColumbus (IL)

2012:âReno (PCL)

2013: Omaha (PCL)

2014: Omaha (PCL)

2015: Fresno (PCL)

2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL)

2017: Durham (IL)

2018: Memphis (PCL)

2019: Sacramento (PCL)

2020: MiLB season canceled/COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Durham (Triple-A East, best overall record, 86-44, .662)

