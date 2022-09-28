2022 Season Wraps with Loss at Reno

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-78) were dealt a season-ending 11-1 defeat by the Reno Aces (85-63) Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field, and were swept in the three-game series. Winners of the Pacific Coast League's Western Division, Reno will face El Paso for the PCL Championship on Friday evening in Las Vegas. The winner will advance to the Triple-A National Championship Game on Sunday, also in Las Vegas.

On the Tacoma pitching staff, RHP Darren McCaughan led the PCL in both strikeouts (141) and innings pitched (154.1) over 28 starts (tied for league-most). LHP Nick Ramirez led the league with 16 saves. Outfielder Forrest Wall stole 52 bases (one on Wednesday), the most of any Triple-A player in 2022, and the second-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). Infielder Jimmy Sexton stole 56 bases for the 1981 Tacoma Tigers (Oakland A's affiliate).

On Wednesday, Reno jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In a seven-batter frame, Alek Thomas (single) scored on a Dominic Fletcher sac fly. Jancarlos Cintron (single) scored on a Buddy Kennedy base hit. The score was 4-0 Aces in the fourth; former Rainier Jake Hager singled, stole second base, and scored on a Thomas double. Thomas scored on a Fletcher two-out double.

Reno batted around in the seventh and scored seven times to make it 11-0. Seth Beer (bases loaded walk), Dominic Miroglio (single), Jake Hager (walk), Thomas (single, 2 RBI), Cintron (single) and Kennedy (sac fly) drove in runs. Alek Thomas went 5-for-5, both driving in and scoring three runs.

With two out in the ninth the Rainiers avoided the shutout when Mason McCoy roped his 21st home run, a solo shot to left field. Tacoma hit a franchise record 216 homers this year, and McCoy's blast had the Rainiers narrowly avoid going homerless in three consecutive games for the first time this season. Tacoma's 205 stolen bases were also a franchise-best, and led all of Triple-A baseball.

The Rainiers will begin the 2023 Pacific Coast League season with three road games at Oklahoma City, on Friday, March 31. The home opener at Cheney Stadium will be on Tuesday, April 4 against Reno.

