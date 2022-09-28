Round Rock Falls 10-1 to Sugar Land in Season Finale
September 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (79-71) fell 10-1 in their season finale against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (73-75) on Wednesday afternoon Dell Diamond.
Express RHP Spencer Howard (3-6, 4.73) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, one hit, and two strikeouts over 0.2 innings of relief. Space Cowboys RHP Jon Olczak (4-4, 4.66) went home with the win thanks to two shutout relief innings that saw one punchout.
Along the Train Tracks:
Sugar Land jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning when 1B JJ Matijevic launched a grand slam into the visiting bullpen. 2B Rolando Espinosa, DH Pedro León and CF Jake Meyers loaded the bases on walks before Matijevic went yard.
The Express put one on the board in the bottom of the frame as 1B Andy Ibáñez rounded the bases on an error, Nick Tanielu single and a bases-loaded walk from DH Meibrys Viloria.
The Space Cowboys kept things going with a five-spot in the fourth. SS Alex De Goti worked a leadoff walk and was followed by singles from C Scott Manea and 3B Edwin Diaz to score the inning's first run. Manea and Diaz both scored thanks to a double from León before RF Corey Julks hit a two-run dinger into left field, making it a 9-1 game.
Julks pushed Sugar Land into double digits with a solo home run in the sixth inning. The outfielder's second home run of the game gave the visitors a 10-1 lead.
E-Train Excerpts:
Round Rock finishes the season with a 79-71 record, including at 42-33 record at Dell Diamond. The team finished 13-10-5 in series play and earned two series sweeps.
Express RHP Yerry Rodriguez tossed two shutout innings that saw one hit and one strikeout to open Wednesday's contest. RHP Ryder Ryan, RHP Kyle Cody and RHP Drew Strotman also threw scoreless outings as Ryan went 0.1 innings, Cody went 2.0 and Strotman went 1.0.
Next up: Round Rock Express baseball returns for the 2023 season opener on March 31, 2023 when they face the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at Dell Diamond.
