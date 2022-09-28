Salt Lake Bees Conclude 28th Season

The Salt Lake Bees concluded their 28th season with a 3-2 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. Trailing 1-0, Dillon Thomas tied the game for the Bees with a solo homer in the 3rd inning, his 18th of the season. After OKC regained the lead with two runs in the fourth, Salt Lake picked up a run in the 7th, as Torii Hunter, Jr. delivered a one out triple and scored on a two out double by Jake Palomaki. Palomaki advanced to third on an infield single by Jack Mayfield, but was stranded there, as Thomas grounded out to end the inning.

Touki Toussaint (0-1) took the loss, as he allowed the two runs in the fourth inning. By limiting Oklahoma City to three runs, the Salt Lake pitching staff won the team earned run average title at 4.70. Salt Lake ended up with just five hits in the game with five different players picking up one hit each. The Bees close out the season with a 70-80 record and finish in fourth place in the Pacific Coast League's West Division.

