Chihuahuas Bite Isotopes, 10-2

Albuquerque, NM - The El Paso Chihuahuas used a seven-run fifth inning to power past the Albuquerque Isotopes, 10-2, on Tuesday night. Isotopes starter Karl Kauffmann walked five batters in four innings, but limited the damage to one run and three hits. Juan Fernandez highlighted the fifth with a grand slam for El Paso. Albuquerque found the scoreboard when Jimmy Herron tripled home a run in the seventh, then Carlos Pérez brought home another run with a single in the ninth inning.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes hitters finished with their second-most strikeouts in a nine-inning game in team history (17). The most came on May 18, 2018, when they fanned 18 times against Reno. Albuquerque's most strikeouts in a game ever was 23, in a 17-inning loss to the Iowa Cubs on July 16, 2006.

- Albuquerque fell to 4-16 against El Paso this season, and have been outscored 176-120 in 20 matchups. It was also the eighth time the Chihuahuas have scored in double digits while facing the Topes.

- The Isotopes are 0-36 when allowing double-digits in the run column in 2022, and have lost 42 consecutive such games dating back to last season.

- Albuquerque turned four double plays, tying a season-high reached on two prior occasions: most recently Sept. 7 vs. El Paso (Game 2 of DH).

- Herron extended his on-base streak to 15 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .346/.426/.654 with three doubles, two triples, three homers, seven RBI and two steals. Herron has raised his batting average from .220 to .266 since the streak began.

- Pérez is 12-for-30 with three doubles, three homers and nine RBI over his last seven games.

- Kauffmann tied his career-high with five walks. It has now happened six times, and five occurrences have come since joining Albuquerque in July.

- The grand slam by Fernandez was the tenth allowed by Isotopes pitching this season, tied for the most in MiLB (Amarillo, Asheville, Iowa, Las Vegas and Rochester). It was also the second slam in three days against Albuquerque, as Sugar Land's Joe Perez did it on Sunday.

- Will Gaddis tied for the third-most runs allowed in an outing during his professional career (seven), and the most since relenting eight runs in three innings on May 23, 2021 for Double-A Hartford, vs. Somerset.

- Brenton Doyle struck out five times in a game for the first time in his professional career. It was the first platinum sombrero for an Isotopes hitter since Lucas May on July 19, 2010 at Nashville. May struck out six times that night.

- Jordan Sheffield pitched for the first time since Sept. 6, and retired the Chihuahuas in order in the eighth.

- All-time, the Isotopes are 10-9 in the penultimate game of the season, but have not won since 2017.

- The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes due to rain, Albuquerque's 17th delay of the season and 14th at home. The cumulative delay time is 15:53 overall, and 11:56 at home.

On Deck: The Isotopes will finish a campaign at home for the first time since 2014. The finale is set to take place tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Logan Allen is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against El Paso right-hander Pedro Avila. # # # For more information, contact: Joe Traub, Baseball Information Coordinator (505) 222-4011 joe.traub@abqisotopes.com.

