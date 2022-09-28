OF Bubba Thompson Named 2022 Round Rock Express MVP

September 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced that Texas Rangers OF Bubba Thompson was named the 2022 Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player. Thompson appeared in 80 games and hit .303 with 49 stolen bases for Round Rock before making his Major League debut for the Rangers on August 4.

"Bubba Thompson's ability to electrify the crowd with his combination of pure speed and power is something we've never seen before at Dell Diamond," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Bubba's season will not only be remembered in Round Rock by his great play on the field, but also his generosity in the community. He was always willing to take time to sign an autograph or chat with a fan and he made an incredible impact in such a short period of time."

Thompson slashed .303/.355/.474 with 12 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 48 RBI and 77 runs scored. He finishes the season leading the Express in runs scored, hits and stolen bases. At the time of his departure on August 4, Thompson led the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases, tied for third in runs scored and fifth in hits. He finishes the season second in stolen bases in the PCL despite not playing in a game for 54 days.

On July 23 against the Las Vegas Aviators, Thompson stole his 45th base of the season to become the franchise's Triple-A record holder for stolen bases in a single season. The previous high was 44 stolen bases set by OF Esteban German in 2011. Thompson was only seven stolen bases away from breaking the franchise's Double-A record set by OF Willy Taveras in 2004 (55). Thompson stole two bases in a game five times and he had three steals in a game twice.

The righty posted a 4-for-5 night with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base on May 27 at Albuquerque. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. Thompson had one game with four hits, nine three-hit games and 23 two-hit contests. His 33 multi-hit games were the most on the team.

In 45 games this season for Texas, Thompson is hitting .277/.322/.328 with 17 stolen bases. The Semmes, Alabama native was the 26th overall selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2017 MLB Draft out of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Alabama. He was standout baseball and football player while earning football offers from SEC schools.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.