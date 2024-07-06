Isotopes Stunned by Ornelas, Chihuahuas, 6-5
July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
El Paso, TX - Tirso Ornelas lifted a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning, then ended the evening with a single to left off Ryan Rolison with two outs in the ninth, giving El Paso a 6-5 walk-off victory over Albuquerque on Saturday night. The Isotopes led 5-0 through two innings, but recorded only two hits from that point forward, while the Chihuahuas slowly chipped away.
Topes Scope: - The Isotopes lost a game when leading by five runs for the second time in their last nine contests. Albuquerque allowed six runs in the ninth inning on June 27 vs. Salt Lake, turning a 7-2 lead into an 8-7 defeat.
- Albuquerque dropped to 7-15 in one-run contests, including 2-9 on the road. It was their first game decided by a lone tally in El Paso since Sept. 14, 2023 (9-8 win).
- Tonight was the sixth time the Chihuahuas have defeated the Isotopes in walk-off fashion, and first since Sept. 7, 2022, when Brandon Dixon launched a two-run homer in a makeup game played in Albuquerque.
- Sean Bouchard was 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, the first time he accomplished the feat since Aug. 16, 2023 vs. El Paso. Bouchard has reached base safely in seven of his last 11 plate appearances.
- Greg Jones is in a 2-for-26 drought with 13 strikeouts over his last six games.
- Hunter Stovall hit safely for the 17th time in his last 18 starts. He has compiled a .361/.420/.500 slash line with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch.
- Trevor Boone launched a 460-foot home run to left field in the second inning, his fourth long ball in his last five games.
- Elehuris Montero drove in a run on a double to left, capping a 10-pitch at bat. Montero has recorded RBI in consecutive games for the first time since June 15-19, when he had a four-game streak.
- Dugan Darnell made his first career start (149th professional appearance) and worked 2.1 scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the first.
- Albuquerque turned a pair of double plays, increasing their total to nine over the five contests played in the series.
- Ornelas became the 15th opposing player to record at least four hits in a game this season (last: Nate Mondou, June 14 vs. El Paso).
- Xander Bogaerts played all nine innings, batting second at designated hitter, and was 0-for-3 with two walks. Bogaerts is 1-for-9 and has taken a trio free passes over three games in his rehab assignment.
On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for the final time in 2024, with Albuquerque looking to secure a series win. Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann is slated to start for the Isotopes, against Chihuahuas southpaw Jackson Wolf. First pitch from Sun City is slated for 6:05 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Salt Lake Drops Series Finale to Tacoma - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Stunned by Ornelas, Chihuahuas, 6-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- OKC Suffers 4-2 Loss to Aviators - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Rainiers Win Finale And Series Over Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Jake Bloss Makes Rehab Assignment with Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 6, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- July 6 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Salt Lake Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Take Win Over Chihuahuas, 12-7 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Five-Run Sixth Inning, Herron's Six RBI Lifts Isotopes to 12-7 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chaparro's Walk-off Heroics Secures Reno's 10th Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory Over Sacramento - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.