Rainiers Win Finale And Series Over Bees

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT- The Tacoma Rainiers (49-38) scored five unanswered runs to win the series over the Salt Lake Bees (37-49) by a score of 8-4, Saturday at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake got out to an early lead, scoring in the first inning on RBI singles from Michael Stefanic and Bryce Teodosio. They led 2-0 until the third, when Tacoma got on the board with an RBI double from Michael Papierski.

The Rainiers scored two more runs on a Jonatan Clase single and a wild pitch, taking a 3-2 lead. It didn't last long, as the Bees answered with two runs of their own in the third inning, scoring on a double from Charles Leblanc and another single from Teodosio.

Trailing 4-3, the Rainiers scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take a 7-4 lead. Their scoring was highlighted by a double from Spencer Packard, as they also took advantage of two errors from Salt Lake's defense.

Kirby Snead, Cody Bolton and Brett de Geus kept the three-run lead intact, combining to throw three scoreless innings. Jason Vosler provided an insurance run and extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, making it 8-4.

That is where it stayed, as Joey Krehbiel tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure a series victory for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cody Bolton kept his ERA at 0.00 this season with Tacoma, tossing another scoreless inning. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out a batter along the way. Jason Vosler extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the ninth inning. He is now one game shy of tying his season-long 12 game hitting streak set back from April 11-26. That streak is also the longest all year for any Rainiers player. With tonight's victory, Tacoma won their third road series of the year and second of the year against the Bees.

Tacoma gets both tomorrow and Monday off and will travel to Albuquerque to take on the Isotopes for the first time this year. First pitch on Tuesday from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

