Jake Bloss Makes Rehab Assignment with Space Cowboys

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros RHP Jake Bloss completed a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of Bloss' outing can be found here.

Bloss retired the first ten batters he faced, allowing only one baserunner in his four innings of work on a single. In the first frame, Bloss got Ezequiel Duran swinging and Matt Duffy looking for two strikeouts, along with a groundout from Dustin Harris.

Bloss had a clean second and third inning, including a punchout of Trevor Hauver to end the third. Coming back out for the fourth, Bloss induced a flyout of Harris for the first out and surrendered a single to Duran for his first and only baserunner of his outing. Duran stole second during the next at bat, and a groundout of Duffy moved Duran to third. Bloss left Duran on third the very next pitch, getting Blaine Crim to flyout and end his terrific rehab outing.

Overall, Bloss threw a total of 34 strikes in 55 pitches, striking out three batters and walking none in his outing. The Astros' righty threw his sweeper six times and got four swings-and-misses, but mainly relied on his four-seam fastball, throwing it 29 times. The 23-year-old averaged 93 mph on his fastball and topped out at 95.6 mph for his hardest throw of the night.

