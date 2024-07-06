Isotopes Take Win Over Chihuahuas, 12-7

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run in the sixth inning Friday night at Southwest University Park but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 12-7. The Isotopes have won three of the first four games of the series.

San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-3 and played second base for five innings in his second MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso. Matthew Batten and Nate Mondou both had two hits for the Chihuahuas. El Paso designated hitter Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Addison Kopack pinch hit in the ninth inning for the Chihuahuas and hit an RBI single in his first at-bat above the High-A level.

Clay Dungan went 1-for-2 with a walk, moving his on-base streak to 33 straight games between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso. Albuquerque's Jimmy Herron went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a career-high six RBIs. There was a 14-minute weather delay before the first inning.

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-4), El Paso (4-6)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Noah Davis (1-2, 6.00) vs. El Paso RHP Sean Reynolds (2-0, 7.49). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

