Chaparro's Walk-off Heroics Secures Reno's 10th Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory Over Sacramento

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - On back-to-back nights, Andres Chaparro played hero, plating Albert Almora on an RBI single to give the Reno Aces (10-1, 45-41) a 4-3 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (3-8, 47-39) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces continue their amazing start to the second half, tallying their 10th straight win.

After a five-hit night in last night's win, Chaparro totaled four more knocks tonight, including an RBI double to get the Aces on the board in the bottom of the first. The power hitter has been incredible in July, going 14-for-20 (.700) with 12 RBI in 5 games, lifting his batting average from .306 to .329 in that stretch.

Tristin English gave the BLC-Nine their second run, smashing his eighth big fly of the year off Carson Ragsdale, a 391-foot shot just over the right-center field porch.

Despite taking a no-decision, Tommy Henry was efficient on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings, punching out four. In eight outings with Reno this season, the southpaw has posted a robust 3.50 ERA with 45 punchouts and 26 walks in 43 2/3 innings.

Adrian Del Castillo reached base on four occasions in the win, working a free bag three times and roping his 17th home run of the campaign to put Reno up 3-1 in the fifth inning. The backstop continues to be consistent, slashing .331/.408/.614 with 52 RBI and 37 walks in 353 plate appearances.

The combination of Scott McGough, Christian Montes De Oca, and Austin Pope trailed Henry out of the pen, tossing three scoreless innings with two punchouts and one walk. The Aces bullpen has turned it around in the second half, registering a 2.95 ERA with a 41:20 K: BB in 42 2/3 frames.

Reno will look for their eleventh straight win in Saturday's series finale against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Andres Chaparro: 4-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI * Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 BB * Albert Almora: 3-for-5 * Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Tommy Henry: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Single-game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.