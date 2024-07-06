OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 6, 2024

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators (5-6/42-44) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (4-7/44-42)

Game #87 of 150/Second Half #12 of 75/Home #39 of 75

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP J.T. Ginn (0-3, 7.75) vs. OKC-RHP Hyun-il Choi (2-2, 3.34)

Saturday, July 6, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators close out their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams have split their first two games in Bricktown this holiday weekend and OKC leads the overall six-game home-and-home matchup this week, 3-2...Friday night's loss snapped OKC's three-game winning streak, which was the longest for the team since winning four games in a row May 28-31.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club battled back from a five-run deficit and eventually tied the score, 7-7, in the seventh inning, but the Las Vegas Aviators went on to score four runs in the eighth inning and send OKC to an 11-7 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the top of the second inning. OKC responded with three runs in the second inning on a two-run home run by Chris Owings and a solo homer by Andre Lipcius. The Aviators went in front, 7-3, before OKC brought in a run on a sacrifice fly by Diego Cartaya to cut the deficit to, 7-4, in the third inning. Cartaya and Alan Trejo hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth inning to bring OKC within one run, 7-6. Then in the seventh inning, Trejo lined a RBI double into right field to tie the score, 7-7. The Aviators responded with four runs in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Ryan Noda hit a bases-clearing triple before Seth Brown blooped a RBI single for a four-run lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Hyun-il Choi (2-2) is set to make his first appearance with OKC since late May and make his seventh start of the season with the team...Tonight will be Choi's 14th overall start of the season including seven with Double-A Tulsa...Choi most recently pitched July 1 with Tulsa in Wichita. He allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in Tulsa's 12-5 defeat...His last four starts have been with the Drillers, as Choi went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA over 18.2 innings with 18 strikeouts against three walks...He last pitched with OKC May 28 in Albuquerque. He held the Isotopes to one run and three hits over 5.1 innings and was credited with the win. He also had five strikeouts against two walks in OKC's 6-2 road win...On May 22 against Reno in Oklahoma City, Choi threw a career-high 7.0 innings for the longest outing by an OKC pitcher since Landon Knack also pitched 7.0 innings Aug. 18, 2023 at Salt Lake. Choi retired 20 of 24 batters faced, allowing one run and four hits. He did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts, throwing 79 pitches (60 strikes), with no more than 14 pitches in an inning, and earned the win in OKC's 5-1 victory...The 24-year-old from Seoul, South Korea, spent the entire 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes, making 16 appearances (13 starts) and posting a 4-5 record and 3.75 ERA over 60.0 IP with 46 strikeouts against 12 walks...He was limited to two appearances (one start) during the 2022 season due to injury...Choi was named the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year after splitting the 2021 season between Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes and posting a combined 8-6 record and 3.55 ERA in 24 appearances (11 starts). He recorded 106 strikeouts against 18 walks and owned a 0.97 WHIP...Choi signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in August 2018.

Against the Aviators: 2024: 3-2 2023: 8-3 All-time: 65-71 At OKC: 30-36 OKC and Las Vegas are playing six consecutive games against one another, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series as they meet for the first time this season. The teams played Monday-Wednesday in Las Vegas and play through tonight in OKC...The teams last met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...This marks the only time the Aviators will play in Bricktown this year, but the teams will meet again later this season for a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18.

Sowing Their Oats: Tonight only, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club will transform into Minor League Baseball's 121st team - the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The introduction of The Malmö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. All 120 MiLB teams are playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers and will wear special jerseys and hats.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese singled last night to extend his team-leading hitting streak to seven games. During the stretch that started June 28, Hoese is 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles and has scored eight runs. He has also hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, going 14-for-44 (.318)...Hoese led OKC with a .338 AVG and eight doubles in June. He ranked second with a .411 OBP, .550 SLG and .961 OPS and tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 24 of 29 games, batting .348 (40x115) with 10 doubles, three homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, 12 walks and 13 multi-hit games. He ranks third in the PCL in batting average during that span.

Taking Offense: OKC scored seven runs Friday for a second straight night. Last night's seven runs marked OKC's highest run total in a loss since a 9-8 defeat in Reno June 26 and it was the eighth time this season OKC scored at least seven runs in a game and lost, but the fifth time it's happened since June 1...OKC has now scored at least seven runs in three of the last four games and at least six runs in four of the last five games. OKC has scored 34 runs over the last five games against Las Vegas after scoring a total of 23 runs over a six-game series in Reno June 25-30 and 27 runs over a six-game series against Albuquerque June 18-23...OKC went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position last night and over the team's last six losses has batted .085 (5x59) with runners in scoring position...Six of OKC's nine total hits went for extra bases Friday, marking the team's highest total since June 2 at Albuquerque (8 XBH).

Alan Wrench: Alan Trejo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and scored a run last night. His RBI double in the sixth inning cut Las Vegas' lead to 7-6 and his RBI double in the seventh inning tied the score, 7-7. Through his first four games with OKC, Trejo is 6-for-14 with four doubles and four RBI. He has three multi-hit games during the stretch and at least one RBI in three of the four games...Trejo signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent July 1 after he was designated for assignment by Colorado June 28 and elected free agency after clearing waivers.

Mound Matters: After OKC allowed just three runs over the last 23 innings entering Friday, OKC allowed 11 runs last night. It marked the second time in the five games this week against the Aviators that they scored double-digit following a 12-6 win Monday at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC has allowed double-digit runs six times over the last 31 games beginning June 1 after allowing double-digit runs three times through the team's first 55 games of the season...Las Vegas recorded two innings of at least three runs last night, and the Aviators now have five separate innings of three-plus runs this week over 44.0 innings pitched by OKC...Las Vegas scored in four innings last night after OKC kept the Aviators scoreless in 16 of 18 innings between Wednesday and Thursday.

Dinger Details: Chris Owings and Andre Lipcius both hit home runs for OKC last night for OKC's fourth multi-homer performance in the last five games (8 HR). The five-game total matches OKC's home run total from the previous 12 games combined, as OKC had just one multi-homer game during that stretch and did not homer in five of the games...Overall this season, OKC's 113 home runs are fourth-most in the league...On the other hand, OKC allowed two home runs last night and has now allowed at least one home run in 16 of the last 17 games (29 HR), which includes a stretch of allowing a homer in 15 consecutive games (27 HR) for the during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...OKC has now allowed a home run in nine of the last 10 home games (16 HR). The team had allowed just 11 home runs over the first 28 home games and nine home runs over the first 26 home games...Overall this season, OKC has allowed 84 home runs - second fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has allowed 46 home runs since June 1 - fifth-most in Triple-A - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games). In fact, 54.8 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 31 games and 34.5 percent of the home runs by opponents have occurred within the last 17 games (29 HR).

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney hit a triple, walked and scored two runs last night as he has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-28 (.357). In each of the seven games he's collected a hit, he's reached base at least twice and posted a .486 OBP (OB 17/35 PA). He has three multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games during the stretch as well...Since May 24, he has 35 RBI over 36 games, which ranks third in the PCL during that time...Sweeney leads OKC with 81 games played this season - tied for second-most in the PCL - and his 55 RBI are ninth-most in the PCL.

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia did not play Friday but reached base four times Thursday with two hits and two walks and scored a run as he extended his on-base streak to 19 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest current on-base streak in the league. During the streak that started June 6, he has 17 hits, including three doubles and three homers, 14 RBI and 17 walks, while posting a .430 OBP...This is his second on-base streak of the season of at least 14 games and the longest of his professional career.

Around the Horn: This is OKC's sixth straight series to be tied, 1-1, through two games...Diego Cartaya went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored two runs Friday. He has nine hits in his first eight Triple-A games and in four games against the Aviators is 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, three walks and five runs scored...Andre Lipcius reached base four times Friday as he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks. He has now hit 19 home runs this season - tied for second-most in the league...Reliever Jack Little pitched 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings for OKC from the fourth through sixth innings last night, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced. The outing is tied for the longest of his career...OKC was charged with three errors last night, marking the third time this season OKC has had three or more errors in a game and it was the first time since posting a season-high four errors May 26 against Reno. OKC now has nine errors over the last five games...OKC is just 2-for-12 this week in their ABS challenges. Since the shift to imposing ABS Challenge Games daily, OKC has managed to overturn just eight of 30 challenged pitches (26.7 percent).

