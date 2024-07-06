OKC Suffers 4-2 Loss to Aviators

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored two runs in the first inning then was held scoreless over the final eight innings in a 4-2 loss against the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 23rd home run of the season - a two-run shot to left field - in the first inning to give Oklahoma City a 2-0 lead. Las Vegas then went ahead, 3-2, in its next at-bat on a three-run home run by Carlos Pérez. Las Vegas added another run in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Jacob Wilson for a 4-3 lead. The Aviators (6-6/43-44) loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but OKC escaped the jam, throwing out a runner at home on a fielder's choice and ending the inning with pitcher Tanner Dodson inducing a double play. After an intentional walk loaded the bases for Las Vegas in the ninth inning with one out, OKC pitcher Michael Flynn struck out the next two Aviators batters to end the inning and keep the deficit at two runs. However, OKC (4-8/44-43) was held to one hit over the final six innings of the game and 20 of the final 22 OKC batters of the game were retired in the loss.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City and Las Vegas closed out their series Saturday with the Aviators taking two three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after Oklahoma City won two of three games earlier in the week at Las Vegas Ballpark. The teams split the overall six-game home-and-home series, 3-3.

-Ryan Ward hit his PCL-leading 23rd home run of the season, as well as his third home run in the last five games, to score both of OKC's runs Saturday.

-Andre Lipcius recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run. He has hit safely in three straight games, going 5-for-10, and has hit safely in five of his first six games of July (7-for-25).

-Oklahoma City was held to two runs after scoring a combined 14 runs over the previous two games and at least seven runs in three of the previous four games. OKC was also held to five total hits Saturday. OKC recorded three hits and drew a walk in the first inning, and after recording a fourth hit of the night in the third inning, the next 14 OKC batters were retired. OKC was held to one hit over the final six innings of the game and 20 of the final 22 OKC batters of the game were retired.

-Trey Sweeney singled and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 11-for-32 (.344).

-Kody Hoese's team-leading seven-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-3 with a walk. During the hitting streak, he went 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles and scored eight runs.

-Oklahoma City transformed into Minor League Baseball's 121st team - the Malmö Oat Milkers - presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The introduction of The Malmö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. All 120 MiLB teams are playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers and will wear special jerseys and hats.

Next Up: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club opens a six-game home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On $2 Tuesdays, guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older. Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.