Five-Run Sixth Inning, Herron's Six RBI Lifts Isotopes to 12-7 Triumph

July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - Albuquerque plated five runs in the sixth inning-including a two-run homer by Willie MacIver and three-run double by Jimmy Herron-to propel the Isotopes to a 12-7 victory Friday night over El Paso at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque tallied double-digit runs for just the second time in their last 17 games (also: June 28 vs. Salt Lake, 12 runs).

-The Isotopes have won two-straight games for the second time in the second half (also: June 25-26 vs. Salt Lake). Since June 12, Albuquerque is 14-7.

-Albuquerque has won eight of its last 11 games against EL Paso. The club can claim their second-straight season series victory over the Chihuahuas. With one more win, the Isotopes will claim their third series triumph of the year (second over El Paso).

-Albuquerque's five-run sixth was the 14th time plating five-runs in a frame this season.

-The Isotopes recorded seven extra-base hits (six doubles and one homer), their 12th contest with seven-plus this year and sixth against El Paso. It's the most extra-base hits since June 18 at Oklahoma City (also seven).

-The six doubles tied a 2024 team-high (also: April 10 vs. Sugar Land).

-Albuquerque's pitching staff held the Chihuahuas to just two extra-base hits on the night, the third time this series limiting El Paso to two or fewer and 22nd overall time on the year.

-The Isotopes tallied 16 hits, tied for the fourth-most in a game in 2024 (five times) and most since also registering 16 June 28 vs. Salt Lake.

-Albuquerque drew a season-high 10 walks on the night, the most since Sept. 17, 2023 (12, at El Paso).

-The Isotopes belted one homer on the night and have tallied a dinger in 20 of their last 21 contests (35 during span), including 10 multi-homer games.

-Jimmy Herron registered a career-high six RBI on the night (previous: five, Sept. 17, 2023, at El Paso) and also established a 2024 Isotopes individual game-high (previous: five, four times).

-Herron went 3-for-5 and recorded a season-high in hits with two doubles, a single and a walk. It's his 12th multi-hit contest of the year and fifth in his last nine contests. Has a five-game hitting streak (9x17 with two doubles, a triple, homer and 12 RBI). Has an RBI in four-straight contests. Has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, raising his batting from .269 to .292 during span.

-Hunter Stovall collected two hits for his 15th multi-hit contest of the year, third-straight and ninth in his last 14 games. Has a hit in 15 of his last 17 contests, slashing .373/.434/.522 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI.

-Sean Bouchard collected three hits for his eighth multi-hit game of the year and first three-hit contest, one off his season-high (March 31 vs. El Paso). Reached base five times with two walks, a season high. Drew two walks for the sixth time in 21 Triple-A games. Reached base in 13-straight games with Albuquerque.

-In his 2024 Isotopes debut, Elehuris Montero went 2-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI. It's his first game with at least two doubles since Sept. 24, 2021, vs. Reno (three).

-Willie MacIver swatted three hits, including a double and homer, for his 16th multi-hit game of 2024, third-straight and fourth three-hit game. Tallied a five-game hitting streak (9x17). Also has five-game RBI streak for the first time in his career.

-Julio Carreras collected his 11th multi-hit game of the season and third in his last four games

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Noah Davis to the hill while Sean Reynolds is expected to start for El Paso.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2024

