Five-Run Sixth Inning, Herron's Six RBI Lifts Isotopes to 12-7 Triumph
July 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
El Paso, TX - Albuquerque plated five runs in the sixth inning-including a two-run homer by Willie MacIver and three-run double by Jimmy Herron-to propel the Isotopes to a 12-7 victory Friday night over El Paso at Southwest University Park.
Topes Scope: - Albuquerque tallied double-digit runs for just the second time in their last 17 games (also: June 28 vs. Salt Lake, 12 runs).
-The Isotopes have won two-straight games for the second time in the second half (also: June 25-26 vs. Salt Lake). Since June 12, Albuquerque is 14-7.
-Albuquerque has won eight of its last 11 games against EL Paso. The club can claim their second-straight season series victory over the Chihuahuas. With one more win, the Isotopes will claim their third series triumph of the year (second over El Paso).
-Albuquerque's five-run sixth was the 14th time plating five-runs in a frame this season.
-The Isotopes recorded seven extra-base hits (six doubles and one homer), their 12th contest with seven-plus this year and sixth against El Paso. It's the most extra-base hits since June 18 at Oklahoma City (also seven).
-The six doubles tied a 2024 team-high (also: April 10 vs. Sugar Land).
-Albuquerque's pitching staff held the Chihuahuas to just two extra-base hits on the night, the third time this series limiting El Paso to two or fewer and 22nd overall time on the year.
-The Isotopes tallied 16 hits, tied for the fourth-most in a game in 2024 (five times) and most since also registering 16 June 28 vs. Salt Lake.
-Albuquerque drew a season-high 10 walks on the night, the most since Sept. 17, 2023 (12, at El Paso).
-The Isotopes belted one homer on the night and have tallied a dinger in 20 of their last 21 contests (35 during span), including 10 multi-homer games.
-Jimmy Herron registered a career-high six RBI on the night (previous: five, Sept. 17, 2023, at El Paso) and also established a 2024 Isotopes individual game-high (previous: five, four times).
-Herron went 3-for-5 and recorded a season-high in hits with two doubles, a single and a walk. It's his 12th multi-hit contest of the year and fifth in his last nine contests. Has a five-game hitting streak (9x17 with two doubles, a triple, homer and 12 RBI). Has an RBI in four-straight contests. Has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, raising his batting from .269 to .292 during span.
-Hunter Stovall collected two hits for his 15th multi-hit contest of the year, third-straight and ninth in his last 14 games. Has a hit in 15 of his last 17 contests, slashing .373/.434/.522 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI.
-Sean Bouchard collected three hits for his eighth multi-hit game of the year and first three-hit contest, one off his season-high (March 31 vs. El Paso). Reached base five times with two walks, a season high. Drew two walks for the sixth time in 21 Triple-A games. Reached base in 13-straight games with Albuquerque.
-In his 2024 Isotopes debut, Elehuris Montero went 2-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI. It's his first game with at least two doubles since Sept. 24, 2021, vs. Reno (three).
-Willie MacIver swatted three hits, including a double and homer, for his 16th multi-hit game of 2024, third-straight and fourth three-hit game. Tallied a five-game hitting streak (9x17). Also has five-game RBI streak for the first time in his career.
-Julio Carreras collected his 11th multi-hit game of the season and third in his last four games
On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Noah Davis to the hill while Sean Reynolds is expected to start for El Paso.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Isotopes Take Win Over Chihuahuas, 12-7 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Five-Run Sixth Inning, Herron's Six RBI Lifts Isotopes to 12-7 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chaparro's Walk-off Heroics Secures Reno's 10th Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory Over Sacramento - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.