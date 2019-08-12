Isotopes Science Jerseys One of Five Finalists for MiLB Award

August 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Albuquerque Isotopes "Science Jerseys" are one of five finalists for Minor League Baseball's annual Golden Bobblehead Award for Best Specialty Jersey. The Isotopes wore these themed jerseys on the first ever Science Night at Isotopes Park this past Friday.

The Isotopes survived an initial round of fan voting which featured 57 teams. Fans can vote for the Isotopes Science Jerseys by going to abqisotopes.com, milb.com or any of the Isotopes social media accounts. Voting concludes at 6 p.m. MT this Friday, Aug. 16.

Fans can also bid on the game-worn jerseys through Wednesday at noon MT. Net proceeds for the jersey auction benefit the New Mexico Autism Society.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.