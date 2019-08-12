Sounds Return Home Thursday for Four-Game Homestand

August 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park on Thursday, August 15 to begin their penultimate homestand of the 2019 season. The Sounds welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers for four games from August 15-18.

Below is a preview for the four-game homestand:

Thursday, August 15 vs. Omaha - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 16 vs. Omaha - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Woodstock Weekend - Celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary at First Tennessee Park with in-game music entertainment by The Stolen Faces, summer festival vibes and the Sounds sporting specialty Woodstock jerseys. Fans can purchase the Woodstock Bundle that includes a General Admission ticket, Frito-Lay Munchies and brownie combo platter, and one frozen specialty drink (offered only at The Band Box) for $30. The Woodstock Bundle is available by advance sale and online only.

Saturday, August 17 vs. Omaha - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt Baseball Head Coach Tim Corbin to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Vanderbilt's National Championship trophy will be on display throughout the game.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Woodstock Weekend - Celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary at First Tennessee Park with in-game music entertainment, summer festival vibes and the Sounds sporting specialty Woodstock jerseys. Fans can purchase the Woodstock Bundle that includes a General Admission ticket, Frito-Lay Munchies and brownie combo platter, and one frozen specialty drink (offered only at The Band Box) for $30. The Woodstock Bundle is available by advance sale and online only.

Woodstock Jersey Auction - The online and mobile auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game. All proceeds benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Omaha - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Guitar Scoreboard Replica Picture Frame Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by First Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Postgame Kids (12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, FOX 17 News, 96.3 JACK fm and Mix 92.9.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2019

Sounds Return Home Thursday for Four-Game Homestand - Nashville Sounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.