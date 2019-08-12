Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (51-66) at Sacramento River Cats (64-55)

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #118: Nashville Sounds (51-66) at Sacramento River Cats (64-55)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (7-4, 5.97) vs. RHP Logan Webb (0-0, ---)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 5.97 ERA in 17 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 95.0 innings and has allowed 132 hits and 14 walks to go along with 56 strikeouts. He last pitched on August 7 in Fresno and limited the Grizzlies to 2 runs on 7 hits in 6.0 innings. He earned the win in Nashville's 12-3 romp. Maness was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team and allowed one unearned run in the game on July 10. Maness joined the Sounds on May 2 after the Rangers purchased his contract from the Independent League High Point Rockers. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 27-14 with a 3.96 ERA in 97 games (56 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Wisdom Named PCL Player of the Week: Patrick Wisdom's historic week was rewarded when the Pacific Coast League announced today he has been named Player of the Week from August 5-11. Wisdom hit .435 (10-for-23) with 9 runs scored, 11 RBI, 7 home runs, 1 double, 3 walks and 32 total bases. He finished among league leaders in total bases (1st), home runs (1st), slugging percentage (1st), runs (T1st), RBI (T1st), OPS (2nd) and hits (T8th). Wisdom homered in 6 straight games from August 4-10 to become the second player in Sounds history to do so. He matched John Wehner who homered in 6 straight from from July 1-5, 1999.

Wisdom's Power Surge: Fresh off his Player of the Week honor, Wisdom looks to remain hot at the plate. Since June 18, he is leading all of Minor League Baseball with 20 home runs. In the 42-game stretch, he's hitting .294 (47-for-160) with 35 runs scored, 9 doubles, 20 home runs, 37 RBI and 14 walks with a 1.079 OPS.

Solak's 12-Pack of Hits: Infielder Nick Solak has hit safely in 12 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the PCL behind only Reno's Ildemaro Vargas' 14. Since July 30 when the streak started, Solak is hitting .404 (19-for-47) with 7 runs scored, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 13 RBI and 2 walks. Solak is the fifth Sounds player to record a hitting streak of at least 12 games this year, joining Willie Calhoun (16), Zack Granite (14), Scott Heineman (13) and Hunter Cole (12).

Against the Pacific Conference: Through 26 of their 28 total games against Pacific Conference opponents in 2019, the Sounds are an even 13-13. Nashville went 6-8 at home against Las Vegas (2-1), Salt Lake (1-3), El Paso (1-2) and Albuquerque (2-2) and are 7-5 on the road against Reno (0-3), Tacoma (3-1), Fresno (3-0) and Sacramento (1-1). In the 26 games, the Sounds are hitting .287 (195-for-679) with 116 runs scored, 35 home runs and 32 doubles.

One and Two-Run Success: Despite last night's walk-off, 3-2 loss, the Sounds still carry the league's third-best record in one and two-run games at 30-24 (.556). They trail only Round Rock at 29-21 (.580) and San Antonio at 32-25 (.561). In games decided by three-or-more runs, Nashville is a league-worst 21-42.

What's the word around Nashville?

Triple-A Baseball (@TripleABaseball)

The PCL announced Monday their Pitcher and Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11. From the @nashvillesounds our Player of the Week is Patrick Wisdom. From the @memphisredbirds our Pitcher of the Week is Daniel Ponce de Leon. Full release below: milb.com/pacific-coast/...

FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW)

.@nashvillesounds SS Eli White is a young player within the @Rangers organization that has a very high ceiling. He's a guy Rangers fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for. @SCMerrifield | #TogetherWe

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Congratulations to @PatrickWisdom5 who has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week! Wisdom hit .435 (10-for-23) with 9 runs, 11 RBI, 7 home runs, 1 double, 3 walks and 32 total bases. Info: atmilb.com/2KGQ0cn

