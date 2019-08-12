OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 12, 2019

Reno Aces (57-62) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (55-63)

Game #119 of 140/Home #56 of 70 (24-31)

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Joel Payamps (2-1, 3.09) vs. OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-4, 4.95)

Monday, August 12, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Reno Aces meet for the third time in their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces have won the first two games of the series and the Dodgers have not fallen to 0-3 in a series since June 7-9 against Fresno...Despite back-to-back losses, the Dodgers are 11-5 over their last 16 home games.

Last Game: Reno scored five runs in the first inning, propelling them to a 10-2 win against the Dodgers Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. As the third batter of the game, Kevin Cron hit a two-run homer out to left field to open the scoring as he became the Aces' single-season home run leader with his 33rd of the season. Later in the inning with two outs, Andy Young grounded a RBI double into left field and Lucas Herbert added a two-run homer out to left-center field. The Dodgers scored their lone runs of the night in the second inning when José LobatÃ"n hit a two-run homer over the Devon Deck in right field to cut Reno's lead to 5-2. In the sixth inning, Ildemaro Vargas connected on a three-run homer out to left field to extend the Aces' lead to 8-2. Then in the eighth inning, Domingo Leyba hit a fly ball into shallow left field that hit off shortstop Zach McKinstry's glove and landed for a two-run double to extend Reno's lead to 10-2. Dodgers starting pitcher Justin DeFratus (1-4) was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits over 5.2 innings. He issued two walks and had four strikeouts. Reno starting pitcher Matt Koch (4-7) held OKC to two runs and two hits over 6.0 innings with four walks and 11 strikeouts in the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (1-4) returns to OKC after making two strong appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers...He most recently started Aug. 5 against St. Louis in his Dodger Stadium debut, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings and holding the Cardinals to two hits. He earned his first career win and issued one walk while racking up seven strikeouts...He also pitched the final four innings July 30 at Colorado to seal a 9-4 win, thereby earning his first career ML save. He allowed one run and three hits and retired the first 11 batters faced...Despite his recent success with LAD, Gonsolin was optioned to OKC Aug. 6...Gonsolin has struggled in his last four starts with OKC, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) and 19 hits over 10.1 IP. Over his first eight starts with the team, he posted a 2.77 ERA and .202 BAA...Gonsolin has been placed on the IL twice the season with a side strain and pulled hamstring...Gonsolin entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect by Baseball America after being named the 2018 Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...The Dodgers selected Gonsolin in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College.

Against the Aces: 2019: 0-1 2018: 1-3 All-time: 23-19 At OKC: 15-7 The Aces travel to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since 2017 as the teams meet for their lone series of the season...Reno won the 2018 series between the teams, 3-1, at Greater Nevada Field. Donovan Solano led OKC with seven hits and six RBI...The teams split their 2017 series, 2-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers winning back-to-back games in the middle of the set. The Dodgers are 15-7 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-1 in their first five series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009. However, the Aces are 4-2 in their last six games in Bricktown after going 3-13 over their first 16 games...Going back to 2017, the Aces have won six of the teams' last seven meetings, including the last four straight.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux did not play yesterday, and on Saturday he was held without a hit for just the third time since joining OKC (0x3, BB). He's reached base safely in each of his first 34 Triple-A games. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 47 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL, and his streak is the fourth-longest in the league overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .441/.524/.811/1.335. He has 63 hits, 19 multi-hit games, 29 XBH, 31 RBI and 46 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS, hits, runs scored and 116 total bases are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his XBH are second and SLG is fifth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .358 and his 144 total hits rank third in the domestic Minors.

Where's the Beef?: The Dodgers have been held to just three total runs and four hits through their first 18 innings against Reno this series, going 4-for-54 (.074). It's the team's lowest two-game run total since scoring two runs June 22-23 against Memphis and is OKC's lowest two-game hit total of the entire season. Prior to Saturday, OKC had scored at least four runs in 22 straight games...Despite two straight quiet games, the Dodgers still have been one of the PCL's best offensive teams over the last month. Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers rank second in the PCL in runs scored (220), home runs (67), RBI (209), SLG (.562) and OPS (.950). Additionally, they also rank second in the American Conference in hits (301). Over the 29 games following the break, OKC has scored nine or more runs in 12 games and tallied double-digit hits in 19 games...The Dodgers have drawn 13 walks over the first games of the series, but have only converted two of them into runs, as the team is 1-for-17 with runners on and 0-for-7 with RISP.

On Strike: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,098 strikeouts this season after adding nine more K's to their season total last night. The Dodgers have 24 more strikeouts than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 39.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers are on pace for 1,302 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017.

Tale of Two Pitching Staffs: Last night marked the fifth time in 10 games this month the Dodgers allowed 10 or more runs. Opponents have totaled 75 runs and 109 hits, with 27 homers and 50 extra-base hits, batting .307 overall (109x355). During that time, OKC starting pitchers have combined to allow 51 runs (50 ER) and 70 hits, including 20 homers, over 49.2 innings with opponents batting .335 (70x209). The unit has 28 walks against 36 strikeouts and a 1.97 WHIP...However, the bullpen has performed nicely over the first give games of the current homestand, allowing four runs and 10 hits over 19.0 innings, with seven walks and 19 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .159 (10x63) with one home run.

Dinger Details: OKC's lone two runs last night scored when catcher José LobatÃ"n hit a two-run homer over the Devon Deck in right field. The Dodgers have now homered in 29 of the last 32 games. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (78 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (87 HR). OKC has gone deep at least twice in 17 of the last 25 games (62 HR) and has hit at least three homers in 10 of the last 22 games...On the other hand, Reno has hit seven home runs through the first two games of the current series and the OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one home run in 20 of the last 22 games (48 HR), including two or more homers in 10 of the last 15 games (35 HR). The Dodgers have allowed four-plus homers four times in the last 14 games and the 33 homers allowed since July 27 are the most in the Minors...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 178 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 168 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

Around the Horn: Connor Joe drew two walks for a second straight night Sunday. He enters today fourth in the PCL with 64 walks and fifth with a .423 OBP this season. Since June 27, he is tied for first in the PCL in walks (31), tied for second in runs (39) and tied for fifth in RBI (35)...Zach McKinstry was held 0-for-4 last night but is 13-for-27 (.481) with three doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored in his first seven games with OKC...Over his last five outings, reliever Josh Sborz has pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts...Last night marked the 21st time this season the Dodgers allowed 10 or more runs and the 25th time in the last 50 home games allowing seven or more runs.

