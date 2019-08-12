OKC's Big Inning Dooms Reno

August 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Oklahoma City, OK. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored more runs and more hits in the fifth inning of Monday's game than the previous 22 innings of the series. They scored nine runs and had eight hits in the frame which they used to beat the Aces 12-2. Prior to the inning, OKC had just three runs and four hits over the previous 22 innings. It was 0-0 going into the fifth. The Dodgers' Shane Peterson, Jake Peter, Tony Gonsolin, and Austin Barnes all had RBIs in the inning. Zach McKinstry had two hits in the inning, an RBI double and a solo home run. Jedd Gyorko, on MLB rehab, had the big blow of the inning, a three-run blast. Tony Gonsolin earned the win for Oklahoma City striking out nine batters over five scoreless innings. Joel Payamps took the loss for the Aces. Carlos Asuaje scored both runs of the game for Reno, both on RBIs from Ben DeLuzio. Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit-streak to 15 games in the contest with a single in the seventh. It is the longest hit-steak of the season for Reno. The Aces will look for a series win tomorrow night with Riley Smith scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. PT

Top Performers - Reno

Ben DeLuzio (1-for-2, 2 RBI, BB)

Alberto Rosario (2-for-4)

Carlos Asuaje (2-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB)

Top Performers - Oklahoma City

Zach McKinstry (2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Jedd Gyorko (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)

Tony Gonsolin (W, 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 9 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday August 13 Oklahoma City Dodgers RHP Riley Smith vs. RHP J.D. Martin 5:05 p.m. PT KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Cron Watch: Did Kevin Cron homer tonight? He did not. He's just one home run shy of becoming the Aces all-time leader in home runs. His next big fly would be his 56th in a Reno uniform, passing Mike Jacobs and Brandon Allen for the most all-time.

Nine runs, no fun: In the fifth inning of tonight's ballgame, the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored the most runs in a single inning against the Aces this season. They did it on eight hits including two home runs. It is the most amount of runs the Aces gave up in a single inning this season. The previous high was eight runs happening twice with the last time coming on May 19 courtesy of the Tacoma Rainiers.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.