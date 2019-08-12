Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at El Paso Chihuahuas

August 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (72-47) at El Paso Chihuahuas (69-50)

Game #120/Away Game #57

Monday, August 12, 8:05 p.m.

Southwest University Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.06) vs. RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1, 12.90)

Long Time Coming: With a Tyler Saladino home run in last night's game, the Missions have now hit 169 long balls this season. They are currently three home runs shy of setting a new franchise record for home runs in a single season. The record of 171 home runs was set in 1925. With 21 games remaining in the regular season, it is likely that the 2019 Missions will shatter this record.

Missions Debut: Left-hander Brent Suter made his Missions debut last night as he continues his rehab assignment from Tommy John Surgery. After making three scoreless appearances with the AZL Brewers and Double-A Biloxi, Suter dominated in his Missions debut last night. In two innings, he allowed no runs, no hits, one walk, and struck out four batters.

Multi-Hitters: Missions infielder Lucas Erceg became the newest Missions player to collect six straight multi-hit games after going 2-for-4 in last night's game. This comes one night after David Freitas joined Trent Grisham as the two Missions players to accomplish this feat. Grisham had a six-game streak from July 13-18. During this streak, Erceg is batting .500 (14-for-28) with seven runs, a home run, five doubles, and seven RBI.

Career High for Saladino: With a solo home run in last night's game, Tyler Saladino set a new season high with 17 home runs. His previous high was 16 with Advanced-A Winston-Salem in 2011. His 63 RBI with San Antonio also sets a new season-high for Saladino. Combined with his numbers in Milwaukee, Saladino has 19 home runs and 71 RBI.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)

A look at San Antonio Missions infielder Cory Spangenberg, who is currently batting .318 @missionsmilb @BrewersPD @Brewers #missionsmilb #samissions #MissionsBaseball

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

This Friday be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates on August 16 and receive a maroon Missions jersey presented by @McCombsWestFord. bit.ly/2DkCwAj

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.